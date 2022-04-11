What time will Summer House Season 6 Episode 12 air? Plot, release date and more about Bravo’s reality series

Bravo’s dramatic reality TV show, Summer House, is getting more intense with each episode. The upcoming installment will be the series’ twelfth episode, titled Playing with Fire.

The season is expected to end with Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s wedding. In anticipation for the upcoming nuptials, the latest episodes have largely revolved around misunderstandings, disagreements, and major fights between the couple.

In the previous episode, Cooke tried to convince Batula for a prenup. Their argument will continue in Summer House Season 6 Episode 12, alongside the drama among other members of the cast.

When will Summer House Episode 12 air?

Summer House Season 6 Episode 12 is all set to air on Monday, April 11 at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET). The episode will also stream on Peacock TV and will be available on the network’s site after the premiere.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt to watch the episode on streaming platforms like FuboTV, Philo, Sling, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and Hulu + Live TV.

All about the new episode of Bravo’s show

The upcoming episode will feature Summer House members attending Danielle Olivera’s beachside bonfire party, and there is sure to be a lot of drama.

Mya Allen will be seen confused about her newfound love, while Lindsay Hubbard might be falling too fast for her latest suitor. The latter’s steamy behavior, described as “Hot Hubbs Summer,” will create a rift between her and Amanda Batula.

Andrea Denver and Paige DeSorbo, on the other hand, will deal with the aftermath of their recent heartbreak. The former will be seen breaking down in tears, while DeSorbo will question her position in her recent broken-up relationship.

The official synopsis of Summer House season 6 episode 12 reads:

“At Danielle’s beachside bonfire, Lindsay’s heart is burning for her latest suitor. Mya is hesitant about her new relationship. When Andrea breaks down about his recent heartbreak, Paige wonders if he was using her the past few months. Lindsay’s “Hot Hubbs Summer” behavior makes Amanda feel uneasy.”

Earlier, a dramatic fight broke out between Ciara Miller, Olivera and Hubbard. The latter was seen poking Miller, who later reached her breaking point. While the house was recovering from the heated dinner episode, Cooke asked Batula to sign a prenup before their wedding.

In a confessional in Episode 11, Batula said:

“We've been engaged for three years now. We had three years to talk about a prenup. It just seems a little late in the game. To like, be discussing this weeks before getting married.”

However, Cooke seems to be adamant about a prenup. Only time will tell how much it complicates things between the to-be married couple.

Meanwhile, viewers can expect the dynamics between the contestants to change in the upcoming episodes of the reality TV series, which airs every Monday on Bravo and Peacock TV at 9.00 pm Eastern Time.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee