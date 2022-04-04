When will Summer House Season 6 episode 11 air? Release date, plot and more about Bravo series

While tensions were at an all-time high on episode 10 of Bravo's Summer House, viewers were left with a cliffhanger. The episode ended with Ciara confronting Lindsay Hubbard over the latter's relationship with Southern Charm star Austen Kroll. When Danielle tried to take her best friend's side, Miller hurled wine glasses at her.

However, in episode 11, Ciara reaches her breaking point and admits that her actions at the dinner table were wrong. The mid-season trailer for Summer House, released in March 2022, promised its viewers some major dramatic events to unfold in the upcoming few episodes. Now, the reality series is living up to it by giving fans some serious drama.

Everything seemed to be going fine before Austen decided to visit Lindsay on her 35th birthday, much to the disappointment of Ciara. Meanwhile, tensions escalated between Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula as the former wished to sign a pre-nup with his fiancé with just a month and a half left for the wedding.

Details on Summer House Season 6, Episode 11

In episode 11 of the series, Ciara Miller reaches her breaking point after the wine glass debacle with fellow castmates Danielle and Lindsay. The official synopsis of this week's episode reads:

"After a heated exchange at dinner, the house attempts to undo the damage. Craig reveals his intentions with Paige. Lindsay admits she may have deeper feelings for Austen. With time running out before their wedding, Kyle continues to pressure Amanda for a prenup."

When Mya Allen goes to check up on Ciara, she confesses to having acted very emotionally. The former then asks her not to let a person like Lindsay get the best of her. Mya says:

"It happened but like you can move beyond it and not let it happen again. That's all that matters, you know what I mean? She's never gonna take responsibility for it because she didn't see the issues. So you have to be above that... She'll never ever give a response that you want."

While Summer House besties Lindsay and Danielle sit down to discuss what transpired at dinner, the former says that having experienced heartbreak first-hand, she understood exactly what Ciara was going through but it was "mean."

Andrea Denver, on the other hand, was emotional on last week's episode about leaving the woman he loved. While talking to Luke, he says:

"She was the main person that I honestly needed right now...what I was getting from her was way deeper than [what I had with Paige]."

It seems like viewers have only scratched the surface of the show as there is so much yet to come. Fans will have to tune in on Monday as well for the next few weeks to see how this particularly dramatic season pans out. Will Summer House couple Kyle and Amanda be able to move on from the pre-nup discussion? What lies in store for Ciara and Lindsay?

Tune in to Summer House on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 09.00 pm ET on Bravo to find out.

