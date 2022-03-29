"She's got issues": Summer House fans react as Ciara confronts Lindsay and gets into glass hurling argument with Danielle

Tensions on Summer House were at an all-time high in Episode 10. Ciara Miller broke her silence regarding Lindsay Hubbard and Austen Kroll's relationship during the past couple of episodes, and it all boiled down to her throwing wine glasses at Hubbard's dear friend, Danielle Olivera.
In Summer House Episode 10, as the cast sat down to an Italian dinner prepared by Andrea Denver, all hell broke loose when Ciara decided to confront Lindsay about what happened. The drama took an ugly turn with an almost physical altercation between Ciara and Danielle. Fans were upset at Ciara's behavior. One fan tweeted:
The drama at the Hamptons house picked up in Episode 8 when the cast gathered to celebrate Lindsay's 35th birthday. Austen paid his birthday mate a visit, and the conversation between them throughout the party did not sit well with Ciara Miller.
Ciara and Austen go back to Bravo's Winter House series last year when they both got together and spent some quality time. However, Lindsay and Austen have been good friends for a long time, and they saw no harm in having a little fun at the former's birthday party.
Fans react to Ciara Miller's unpleasant behavior on Summer House
Fans were upset at Ciara confronting Lindsay over an affair that took place on a previous show, as well as her throwing glasses at Danielle. They took to social media to express their opinions.
Ciara Miller gets into a heated argument with Lindsay, hurls wine glass at Danielle
Summer House star Ciara did not hold back while confronting Lindsay about her behavior at the party and her relationship with Austen. As the cast sat down for dinner, they discussed their opinions on love, and Miller thought it was the right time for a confrontation. She told Hubbard:
“I’m at my wit’s end, so I just want to talk about, like, respect since that seems to be in your four pillars of, like, love, maybe even friendship. I think I’ve held my tongue enough. I didn’t say anything to you in Vermont. With me and Austen, I know that there’s, like, hostility there. I don’t necessarily know if I understand where it comes from.”
Ciara and Austen connected briefly during Season 1 of Winter House, after Lindsay had drunkenly confessed her love for the Southern Charm star. However, when he came for a visit to the Hamptons this Summer House season, he was intimate with both women.
Pointing to their relationship dynamics, Ciara said:
"I feel like in Vermont, if you guys wanted to have something I absolutely would have taken a step back and let you guys pursue whatever f**king relationship that you wanted to have."
The Summer House star continued:
“You have continued to disregard me and disrespect me. And you know that I was excited for him to come last weekend and regardless of whether or not it was your birthday or not, I think it’s absolutely asinine and crazy that you would think that, like, I would be okay with him sleeping in your bed.”
Lindsay constantly tried to tell Ciara that she wasn't on her mind the entire time Austen was present. This angered Miller even more, and when Danielle defended her best friend, Miller hurled wine glasses at her. The episode ended with a sneak peek of the altercation, one that will probably continue into the next episode.
With more drama set to take place over the next couple of episodes, viewers will have to tune in to see how the relationship between the cast members pans out in Season 6 of Summer House. Following the mid-season trailer released by Bravo this month, the show promises more drama in the weeks leading up to Kyle and Amanda's wedding.
Summer House airs every Monday at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.