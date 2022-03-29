"She's got issues": Summer House fans react as Ciara confronts Lindsay and gets into glass hurling argument with Danielle

Tensions on Summer House were at an all-time high in Episode 10. Ciara Miller broke her silence regarding Lindsay Hubbard and Austen Kroll's relationship during the past couple of episodes, and it all boiled down to her throwing wine glasses at Hubbard's dear friend, Danielle Olivera.

In Summer House Episode 10, as the cast sat down to an Italian dinner prepared by Andrea Denver, all hell broke loose when Ciara decided to confront Lindsay about what happened. The drama took an ugly turn with an almost physical altercation between Ciara and Danielle. Fans were upset at Ciara's behavior. One fan tweeted:

@SummerLove @SummerL72633285 Starting to fully understand why Ciara has no boyfriend and maybe why Luke ended up ghosting her. She’s got issues. #SummerHouse Starting to fully understand why Ciara has no boyfriend and maybe why Luke ended up ghosting her. She’s got issues. #SummerHouse

The drama at the Hamptons house picked up in Episode 8 when the cast gathered to celebrate Lindsay's 35th birthday. Austen paid his birthday mate a visit, and the conversation between them throughout the party did not sit well with Ciara Miller.

Ciara and Austen go back to Bravo's Winter House series last year when they both got together and spent some quality time. However, Lindsay and Austen have been good friends for a long time, and they saw no harm in having a little fun at the former's birthday party.

Fans react to Ciara Miller's unpleasant behavior on Summer House

Fans were upset at Ciara confronting Lindsay over an affair that took place on a previous show, as well as her throwing glasses at Danielle. They took to social media to express their opinions.

Stoner Mom👄😇 @oceanviewamy771 #italian #OBSESSED Ciara missing a fine single man who cooks like Andrea .. over Austen. I’m team Lindsay..,she asked not to discuss during birthday. Lindsey’s not always tolerable but on this .. Ciara is looking Stage 5 clinger. Get some pride! #SummerHouse #Bravo @Bravo @Andy Ciara missing a fine single man who cooks like Andrea .. over Austen. I’m team Lindsay..,she asked not to discuss during birthday. Lindsey’s not always tolerable but on this .. Ciara is looking Stage 5 clinger. Get some pride!#SummerHouse #Bravo @Bravo @Andy #italian #OBSESSED

not denise richards @dragmebravo Ciara are you not embarrassed that you’re fighting over a man who is playing you? To make matters worse, that man is Austen???? Do better #SummerHouse Ciara are you not embarrassed that you’re fighting over a man who is playing you? To make matters worse, that man is Austen???? Do better #SummerHouse https://t.co/0wb46TzyrL

bunny @astoldbybunny twitter.com/glitterb1tchh/… cyn ❀ @glitterb1tchh Ciara getting this worked up over a guy who SHE IS NOT DATING IS INSANE #SummerHouse Ciara getting this worked up over a guy who SHE IS NOT DATING IS INSANE #SummerHouse https://t.co/EC90aOhfHK A guy who looks like a thumb none the less, a thumb that looked her in the face and said “im not gonna stop making out w Lindsay”, and ciara still chose violence against the woman instead. I’m so embarrassed for her. Big loser behavior #SummerHouse A guy who looks like a thumb none the less, a thumb that looked her in the face and said “im not gonna stop making out w Lindsay”, and ciara still chose violence against the woman instead. I’m so embarrassed for her. Big loser behavior #SummerHouse twitter.com/glitterb1tchh/…

Reality Queen @sylvie_101 Ciara acting like she is in a full blown relationship with Austen when she hasn’t even talked to him since winter house. #SummerHouse Ciara acting like she is in a full blown relationship with Austen when she hasn’t even talked to him since winter house. #SummerHouse https://t.co/Ujqor2Up5g

@SummerLove @SummerL72633285 First off. Ciara is dead wrong that Lindsay doesn’t care about anybody. She has real - not just for the show - friendships for years. I think she’s a deeply loyal friend. It’s just that Ciara isn’t one of those friends. #SummerHouse First off. Ciara is dead wrong that Lindsay doesn’t care about anybody. She has real - not just for the show - friendships for years. I think she’s a deeply loyal friend. It’s just that Ciara isn’t one of those friends. #SummerHouse

no clue @justttbriiii This is super embarrassing for Ciara when all we see is Austen barely giving her attention the week before. It would be one thing if we saw him doing what Paige did with Andrea and Craig but girl he was avoiding you the day he left and calling Lindsay… #SummerHouse This is super embarrassing for Ciara when all we see is Austen barely giving her attention the week before. It would be one thing if we saw him doing what Paige did with Andrea and Craig but girl he was avoiding you the day he left and calling Lindsay…#SummerHouse

SpanishSpandex @SpanishSpandex Tell me Ciara is not choosing Andrea’s beautiful dinner as ANOTHER HORRIBLE time to approach Lindsay about Austen. Last week she was painfully desperate & this week she is wildly immature. She’s behaving like a brat. Read the room. Andrea was in tears. #SummerHouse Tell me Ciara is not choosing Andrea’s beautiful dinner as ANOTHER HORRIBLE time to approach Lindsay about Austen. Last week she was painfully desperate & this week she is wildly immature. She’s behaving like a brat. Read the room. Andrea was in tears. #SummerHouse

#SummerHouse twitter.com/queensofbravo/… Queens of Bravo @queensofbravo #SummerHouse Preview: Before a glass gets thrown, Ciara *lays into* Lindsay and puts it all on the table! #SummerHouse Preview: Before a glass gets thrown, Ciara *lays into* Lindsay and puts it all on the table! https://t.co/tgMa4U2exB Ciara is speaking as if she and Austen were in an exclusive relationship!! This is hilarious, she is so bothered by Lindsay. Again, Austen doesn’t come looking for Ciara, she makes herself available if he’s around.🙃 Ciara is speaking as if she and Austen were in an exclusive relationship!! This is hilarious, she is so bothered by Lindsay. Again, Austen doesn’t come looking for Ciara, she makes herself available if he’s around.🙃#SummerHouse twitter.com/queensofbravo/…

EAO @emma_oyomba So Ciara acknowledges that Lindsay told Austen she loved him in Vermont and yet proceeded to date him in front of her for 2 weeks and now that Lindsay is making out with him, a single man, on her birthday, Ciara has a problem with it?? #summerhouse So Ciara acknowledges that Lindsay told Austen she loved him in Vermont and yet proceeded to date him in front of her for 2 weeks and now that Lindsay is making out with him, a single man, on her birthday, Ciara has a problem with it?? #summerhouse https://t.co/3eI1OmK3M5

Ciara Miller gets into a heated argument with Lindsay, hurls wine glass at Danielle

Summer House star Ciara did not hold back while confronting Lindsay about her behavior at the party and her relationship with Austen. As the cast sat down for dinner, they discussed their opinions on love, and Miller thought it was the right time for a confrontation. She told Hubbard:

“I’m at my wit’s end, so I just want to talk about, like, respect since that seems to be in your four pillars of, like, love, maybe even friendship. I think I’ve held my tongue enough. I didn’t say anything to you in Vermont. With me and Austen, I know that there’s, like, hostility there. I don’t necessarily know if I understand where it comes from.”

Ciara and Austen connected briefly during Season 1 of Winter House, after Lindsay had drunkenly confessed her love for the Southern Charm star. However, when he came for a visit to the Hamptons this Summer House season, he was intimate with both women.

Pointing to their relationship dynamics, Ciara said:

"I feel like in Vermont, if you guys wanted to have something I absolutely would have taken a step back and let you guys pursue whatever f**king relationship that you wanted to have."

The Summer House star continued:

“You have continued to disregard me and disrespect me. And you know that I was excited for him to come last weekend and regardless of whether or not it was your birthday or not, I think it’s absolutely asinine and crazy that you would think that, like, I would be okay with him sleeping in your bed.”

Lindsay constantly tried to tell Ciara that she wasn't on her mind the entire time Austen was present. This angered Miller even more, and when Danielle defended her best friend, Miller hurled wine glasses at her. The episode ended with a sneak peek of the altercation, one that will probably continue into the next episode.

With more drama set to take place over the next couple of episodes, viewers will have to tune in to see how the relationship between the cast members pans out in Season 6 of Summer House. Following the mid-season trailer released by Bravo this month, the show promises more drama in the weeks leading up to Kyle and Amanda's wedding.

Summer House airs every Monday at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

Edited by Siddharth Satish