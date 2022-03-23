"Lindsay was way worse": Craig Conover talks Austen Kroll X Lindsay Hubbard drama in Summer House

Summer House star Craig Conover is opening up about his relationship with co-star Austen Kroll and all the drama between him and Lindsay Hubbard.

Co-star Lindsay Hubbard’s act made things worse between him and his best friend during Summer House. Her actions not only caused a rift between the two buddies but also tarnished Austen Kroll’s relationship with his lady love on the show.

Craig Conover on the drama between Austen Kroll and Lindsay Hubbard in Summer House

Southern Charm actor Craig Conover was “really disappointed” when he found out that his best friend Austen Kroll “was kissing Lindsay [Hubbard] after kissing Ciara [Miller]” on the show.

The Delaware native Conover believed that Kroll did “literally everything that Lindsay wanted to happen,” leaving Miller “crushed” by his actions.

The Kings Calling Brewing Co. founder Kroll fell for Miller during the Bravo spinoff Winter House in 2021 despite Hubbard’s best efforts to take her relationship with her long-time friend to the next level.

But things got ugly on the March 21 episode of Summer House when he made out with Hubbard at her 35th birthday party in the Hamptons.

When Miller confronted Kroll and her roommate Hubbard about their hook-up, Kroll slammed Miller, saying that they will:

“Probably kiss each other on the mouth for the next f**king 25 years, and nothing's going to change that”

Talking about Hubbard’s intention to Us Weekly, Conover said:

“What you didn’t see on Winter House was Lindsay was way worse. I mean, she lied about saying she was in love with Austen and she just went after Ciara and him every second she got.”

The 33-year-old reality star even claimed that the Bravo star invited Kroll to her birthday party with the clear intention to “win that battle with Ciara.”

The Pillows and Beer podcast co-hosts have been best friends since shooting Southern Charm in 2016, but after Kroll’s actions on the show, Conover stopped talking to him for a while.

However, after a few months apart following the show's conclusion, the duo resolved the issues between them and are now back to being best buddies.

