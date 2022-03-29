Summer House: Fans discuss Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's conversation about prenup

Bravo's Summer House is well into the season, and the drama seems to have heated up. In Episode 10 of the show, the drama went up a whole new level with cast members back in the city and settling in with what happened during the previous week.

Meanwhile, viewers saw Kyle Cooke initiating a discussion about a prenup with Amanda Batula, with just a few weeks left for the wedding. She was surprised and felt that they were preparing to separate just by having the conversation.

The past couple of episodes of Summer House have seen many arguments and fights ensue. With Lindsay Hubbard's birthday and Austen Kroll's visit, quite a number of arguments have taken place between the cast members. Ciara Miller was on the verge of a breakthrough in Episode 10 because of how Kroll made her look throughout his visit.

Fans react to Summer House stars Kyle and Amanda's prenup discussion

Some fans thought it was too late for Kyle to talk about a prenup, but others felt that it was necessary for the couple to have one because of their business.

Kevin Griffin @kmgriff While probably annoying for Kyle and Amanda the prenup convo is very necessary as I can 10000% assure they will be divorced in 5 years lol #SummerHouse While probably annoying for Kyle and Amanda the prenup convo is very necessary as I can 10000% assure they will be divorced in 5 years lol #SummerHouse

Natty S. @NattyNiGhT considering amanda had kyle sign a contract that he has to pay her parents back if they cancel the wedding a prenup seems very fitting and appropriate #SummerHouse considering amanda had kyle sign a contract that he has to pay her parents back if they cancel the wedding a prenup seems very fitting and appropriate #SummerHouse

dramabananna @dramabananna Amanda already has a contract that Kyle would pay of he doesn’t behave. Now she doesn’t want a prenup. Is she look to get married or financial support for her future? #SummerHouse Amanda already has a contract that Kyle would pay of he doesn’t behave. Now she doesn’t want a prenup. Is she look to get married or financial support for her future? #SummerHouse

Tommy Gufano “The Big Sleazy” @FletchSaidThat Let me circle back to Amanda and Kyle and the prenup. I don’t think a prenup is a big deal, and I DON’T think it’s planning to split up. To me, prenups aren’t some harbinger of doom, they just minimize potential fallout—and I’m saying this as a BIG romantic. #SummerHouse Let me circle back to Amanda and Kyle and the prenup. I don’t think a prenup is a big deal, and I DON’T think it’s planning to split up. To me, prenups aren’t some harbinger of doom, they just minimize potential fallout—and I’m saying this as a BIG romantic. #SummerHouse

KJ @kkkkevyjay I love amanda but she should want to protect herself w/ a prenup as well . Kyle may not always be the partner bringing in the most. I could see her starting her own swimwear company or a company in general. #SummerHouse I love amanda but she should want to protect herself w/ a prenup as well . Kyle may not always be the partner bringing in the most. I could see her starting her own swimwear company or a company in general. #SummerHouse

Reality Queen 👑 @RealityyyQueen If Kyle has so much why does he need to borrow money from Amanda’s parents for this wedding??? #SummerHouse If Kyle has so much why does he need to borrow money from Amanda’s parents for this wedding??? #SummerHouse

BocaBourgeoisie🏖💎 @CurrentClips Isnt Kyle telling Amanda that his investors want a pre-nup a good REASON for asking her to sign a pre-nup? No investors...no business. #SummerHouse Isnt Kyle telling Amanda that his investors want a pre-nup a good REASON for asking her to sign a pre-nup? No investors...no business. #SummerHouse

Stingray @Stingrayomega

Hey Amanda that’s a big red flag if Kyle wants you to sign a prenup….oops you guys got married anyways….too late Hey Amanda that’s a big red flag if Kyle wants you to sign a prenup….oops you guys got married anyways….too late #SummerHouseHey Amanda that’s a big red flag if Kyle wants you to sign a prenup….oops you guys got married anyways….too late https://t.co/AOGAj4SoCD

dramabananna @dramabananna Amanda doesn’t want a prenup because it would show how little they like each other? Because it would give Kyle more freedom to be himself and party? #SummerHouse Amanda doesn’t want a prenup because it would show how little they like each other? Because it would give Kyle more freedom to be himself and party? #SummerHouse

Honestly, Bravo @Pettymess6 Amanda had no issue making kyle sign that document if he pulled out of the wedding he would have to pay for it. So why is she upset over a prenup? #SummerHouse Amanda had no issue making kyle sign that document if he pulled out of the wedding he would have to pay for it. So why is she upset over a prenup? #SummerHouse https://t.co/ZXprp5G2TV

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula discuss having a prenup before their wedding

While at the Hamptons, Kyle spoke to Amanda about his investors asking for a prenup. He said:

"I've had some investors recently. They're just like, 'Listen I-I would ask this of any founder that I'm invested in that is about to get married. Have you and Amanda talked about like a prenup?' It's something that I've just kind of put off because I don't-- it makes me feel uncomfortable."

Amanda was surprised at the concept being brought out this late, when there was only a month and a half to the wedding. She said:

"I just don't like the idea of a prenup because then it's like preparing for separation. Like I'm agreeing to spend the rest of my life with you. I've gone through all of this with you. I've gone through all of the ups and downs. I've stuck by your side...and if I didn't want this...I would have left a long time ago."

Kyle believed that the prenup would be a safety net as they have had a turbulent relationship. He tried to make Amanda understand the same by saying:

"I think it's just something we should think about because we do have a complicated relationship in the sense that we work together."

In a confessional, Amanda said:

"We've been engaged for three years now. We had three years to talk about a prenup. It just seems a little late in the game. To like, be discussing this weeks before getting married."

With a lot to unpack in this episode, and arguments between members of the cast on Summer House, viewers will have to tune in and look forward to the next couple of episodes to see relationship dynamics change and evolve.

Summer House airs every Monday at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

