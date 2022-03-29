Summer House: Fans discuss Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's conversation about prenup

Bravo's Summer House is well into the season, and the drama seems to have heated up. In Episode 10 of the show, the drama went up a whole new level with cast members back in the city and settling in with what happened during the previous week.
Meanwhile, viewers saw Kyle Cooke initiating a discussion about a prenup with Amanda Batula, with just a few weeks left for the wedding. She was surprised and felt that they were preparing to separate just by having the conversation.
The past couple of episodes of Summer House have seen many arguments and fights ensue. With Lindsay Hubbard's birthday and Austen Kroll's visit, quite a number of arguments have taken place between the cast members. Ciara Miller was on the verge of a breakthrough in Episode 10 because of how Kroll made her look throughout his visit.
Fans react to Summer House stars Kyle and Amanda's prenup discussion
Some fans thought it was too late for Kyle to talk about a prenup, but others felt that it was necessary for the couple to have one because of their business.
Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula discuss having a prenup before their wedding
While at the Hamptons, Kyle spoke to Amanda about his investors asking for a prenup. He said:
"I've had some investors recently. They're just like, 'Listen I-I would ask this of any founder that I'm invested in that is about to get married. Have you and Amanda talked about like a prenup?' It's something that I've just kind of put off because I don't-- it makes me feel uncomfortable."
Amanda was surprised at the concept being brought out this late, when there was only a month and a half to the wedding. She said:
"I just don't like the idea of a prenup because then it's like preparing for separation. Like I'm agreeing to spend the rest of my life with you. I've gone through all of this with you. I've gone through all of the ups and downs. I've stuck by your side...and if I didn't want this...I would have left a long time ago."
Kyle believed that the prenup would be a safety net as they have had a turbulent relationship. He tried to make Amanda understand the same by saying:
"I think it's just something we should think about because we do have a complicated relationship in the sense that we work together."
In a confessional, Amanda said:
"We've been engaged for three years now. We had three years to talk about a prenup. It just seems a little late in the game. To like, be discussing this weeks before getting married."
With a lot to unpack in this episode, and arguments between members of the cast on Summer House, viewers will have to tune in and look forward to the next couple of episodes to see relationship dynamics change and evolve.
