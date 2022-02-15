Summer House fans are once again disappointed with Kyle Cooke as he under-prepares for Amanda's birthday

Bravo's Summer House episode 4 showed viewers how unprepared Kyle Cooke was for Amanda Batula's 30th birthday. Fans were disappointed with Kyle for forgetting to bring Amanda a birthday present. The girls in the house tried booking a trip for the couple, but that was also canceled because Kyle had issues with his passport.

A preview of the next episode of Summer House also showed no promise, with Kyle and Amanda having yet another argument. Episode 5 confirmed fans' assumptions about Kyle's lack of preparation for his wife's birthday. Kyle did try several things for Amanda's birthday, but none of those gestures hit well with either Amanda or the fans.

Summer House star Kyle Cooke's failed attempts at celebrating Amanda Batula's birthday

With Kyle forgetting to bring a birthday present for Amanda, things only got worse between the couple. The next morning at Summer House, Paige Desorbo and Ciara Miller talked about Kyle not getting a birthday gift for Amanda.

Ciara said:

"Last night I'm like, 'Kyle, you need to prioritize this.' I could list, like 27 things that would be a great gift for Amanda. She's a saint to that man."

Kyle, in a confessional, revealed he felt guilty and how he still didn't have anything to give her. But he wanted to try his best to make it up to her. He started by giving her morning coffee and decided he would take her out on a dinner date.

Kyle got her flowers, but that gesture, too, was scrutinized. Amanda was disappointed with Kyle's lack of effort. She said:

"I don't always expect a lot from Kyle, but also like it's my 30th birthday. If Kyle bought me that pogo stick that Lindsay got--I would've been like 'let's go to the bedroom right now.' I just want it to feel like he cares about me."

During the dinner date, the duo discussed how long it had been since they went out on a date. Kyle confessed he wasn't able to spend much time with Amanda.

"Obviously, I do feel like I've dropped the ball on making time for us. There's no clear line between, like, work and our relationship."

Amanda confessed they had been discussing the same in therapy and would really like Kyle to try. She also asked him when was the last time he had brought her a gift, to which Kyle had no answer.

When Amanda revealed she wanted a dog as they had fostered one earlier, Kyle said:

"I know you really really want a dog because I can't make you happy myself."

Amanda ended up getting frustrated at the conversation. She revealed that Kyle's family were not big gift givers, but she only cared about the effort.

Fans were surprised at the couple's decision to get married after all that happened

Summer House fans were surprised at the couple's decision to get married this season despite all the fights.

Morgan Murrell @RespectThe__GAP #SummerHouse Whew, the more clips of Kyle and Amanda they show, the more I worry about their marriage Whew, the more clips of Kyle and Amanda they show, the more I worry about their marriage 🚩😬🚩 #SummerHouse https://t.co/CDbwFYOkpV

Jess @_jessmythoughts Soo… why did Amanda and Kyle get married again?🤔 #SummerHouse Soo… why did Amanda and Kyle get married again?🤔 #SummerHouse https://t.co/mOdg5zBNT4

Carbi B @mingfire Every week I have to remind myself that Amanda did indeed marry Kyle. And it blows my mind every time. #SummerHouse Every week I have to remind myself that Amanda did indeed marry Kyle. And it blows my mind every time. #SummerHouse

Some fans felt that Kyle's efforts were not enough in the couple's relationship.

mayra @myra7 Kyle and Amanda are getting married in two months, back when this was filmed. And this man didn’t think to get her 1 thing for her birthday. He had to be told to get her something. Even Luke got her something thoughtful. An after thought dinner isn’t going to cut it. #summerhouse Kyle and Amanda are getting married in two months, back when this was filmed. And this man didn’t think to get her 1 thing for her birthday. He had to be told to get her something. Even Luke got her something thoughtful. An after thought dinner isn’t going to cut it. #summerhouse

The Latifah @TheLatifah Kyle is already showing signs of extreme narcissism & deep alcoholism…but the fact that he refused to even try and buy Amanda a birthday gift is wild af to me. I just can’t imagine marrying someone so careless, childish & self-absorbed 🤷🏾‍♀️ #SummerHouse Kyle is already showing signs of extreme narcissism & deep alcoholism…but the fact that he refused to even try and buy Amanda a birthday gift is wild af to me. I just can’t imagine marrying someone so careless, childish & self-absorbed 🤷🏾‍♀️ #SummerHouse

All About Reality... @RealityTVBabe00 No dates since February?!? Yikes!!! I hope Kyle and Amanda can make more time for their relationship especially before kids get involved! #SummerHouse No dates since February?!? Yikes!!! I hope Kyle and Amanda can make more time for their relationship especially before kids get involved! #SummerHouse

Mepa @beepbeepitsmeep Please dear god never allow me to be in a relationship like Amanda and Kyle’s. Amen. (Sorry Amanda ily) #SummerHouse Please dear god never allow me to be in a relationship like Amanda and Kyle’s. Amen. (Sorry Amanda ily) #SummerHouse

Tracee @TraceeM I remember Kyle and Lindsay celebrating their birthdays in last seasons but I literally can’t remember one Amanda birthday. She’s had a summer birthday this whole time!? #SummerHouse I remember Kyle and Lindsay celebrating their birthdays in last seasons but I literally can’t remember one Amanda birthday. She’s had a summer birthday this whole time!? #SummerHouse

Summer House airs every Monday at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

