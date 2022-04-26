"Biggest cry babies": Fans react to Summer House couple Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's emotional breakdown over wedding crisis

Summer House turned dramatic with another episode that aired on April 26, 2022. As the summer comes to a close end in the Hamptons, the cast members spend as much time as they have trying to make things right. However, this only led to many disagreements, arguments, and fights over the past couple of episodes.

One relationship dynamic that has seen its ups and downs has been Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula. The couple has been facing hardships for a long time, and when fans thought all their problems had died down, their prenup conversation had turned up the heat between the two.

However, another problem came knocking on their door on this week's episode of Summer House. With only three weeks left for the wedding to take place on the show, the florist dropped out, causing the couple to argue again. But this time, Kyle couldn't take it anymore and broke down.

Fans react to Summer House couple Kyle and Amanda's emotional breakdown

The couple's stress to get to their wedding has been evident in the past couple of episodes, with their constant arguments and prenup discussions. This week, the couple had another fight regarding their issues, leaving them both emotional and fans tired of the same.

Read on to find out what the fans have to say.

Madison @madisonreasor #SummerHouse Kyle & Amanda are the biggest cry babies Kyle & Amanda are the biggest cry babies 😂 #SummerHouse

mj @IkonnaW Amanda proves AGAIN that she is a child!!! You don’t know your own finances at your big age, you don’t know that correcting Kyle at the dinner table is a receipt for disaster and you constantly cry to make your self the victim #SummerHouse Amanda proves AGAIN that she is a child!!! You don’t know your own finances at your big age, you don’t know that correcting Kyle at the dinner table is a receipt for disaster and you constantly cry to make your self the victim #SummerHouse https://t.co/whBU6amcmm

LP ♎️🌚🪐🦉 @DammGina Amanda is stupid all she does is yell at Kyle and cry #summerhouse Amanda is stupid all she does is yell at Kyle and cry #summerhouse

that one girl @suhbrinuh please kick them off after this season it’s so stale&boring to watch a 40yr old act 21 over and over & is S.O. Act surprised and cry Oh no…not another kyle is drunk and Amanda crying episode….can’t be…..please kick them off after this season it’s so stale&boring to watch a 40yr old act 21 over and over & is S.O. Act surprised and cry #SummerHouse Oh no…not another kyle is drunk and Amanda crying episode….can’t be…..😐 please kick them off after this season it’s so stale&boring to watch a 40yr old act 21 over and over & is S.O. Act surprised and cry #SummerHouse

Amy @heybabywassssup "Am I supposed to cry about it?" Nah, Kyle's got that covered. #SummerHouse "Am I supposed to cry about it?" Nah, Kyle's got that covered. #SummerHouse

DixieDarlin @RealityTV_Guru Kyle, stop making pit stops at every back road gas station between now and your wedding to Cry and people will stop getting in and crowding your ride. #SummerHouse Kyle, stop making pit stops at every back road gas station between now and your wedding to Cry and people will stop getting in and crowding your ride. #SummerHouse

🇵🇷🇵🇷ReadAndShade🏳️‍🌈🌈 @ReadAndShade Okay one more damn episode of Kyle crying and I swear like my momma said I will give you something to cry about! #SummerHouse Okay one more damn episode of Kyle crying and I swear like my momma said I will give you something to cry about! #SummerHouse https://t.co/ZmdRqzeJpL

RealityTVJunkie @JunkieTVReality How many times will Amanda and Kyle cry today? #SummerHouse How many times will Amanda and Kyle cry today? #SummerHouse https://t.co/FelN8S0yAu

Summer House couple Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula witness stress with the wedding plans

With weeks left until the wedding, the couple let their nerves get the best of them. Both Kyle and Amanda have had issues with filing a prenup before their wedding but haven't been on the same page.

This week's episode saw Kyle breaking down following an argument with Amanda and the cast. He, while ranting to fellow Summer House castmate Danielle Olivera, said:

"There is so much misunderstanding going on right now, I almost want to throw up.Hey, friends! Maybe check in on me! Every day of my f****ing [life] for the past three years has been stressful. When you're running a company. when you're trying to plan a wedding, I'm doing everything. We can't even get a f***ing florist proposal for less than $15,000"

Last week, with Amanda giving Lindsay relationship advice, it was not taken in a good light and made for a good dinner table discussion. However, neither Kyle nor Amanda could handle that conversation with the other cast members.

While Amanda took time out from dinner with Ciara, discussing how she only wanted the best for her co-star Lindsay, Paige Desorbo had a heated argument with Kyle as he slammed the table. The Loverboy founder said:

"There's like fourteen conversations going on. I don't know why Amanda's crying. At the dinner table as I like to hangout, people actually listen to each other insted of like [yapping]."

Paige then responded by saying that there were over ten people at the dinner table who were going to have side conversations and that he shouldn't be the "dictator of the table."

This annoyed Kyle as he left the dinner table to vent his frustration with best friends Carl Radke and Luke Gulbranson.

After the Summer House couple returned to the dinner table and settled down with the rest of the cast, Kyle apologized for his behavior, conveying the reason behind his stress.

"First of all, I'm sorry for hitting the table. I'm in a lawsuit. I've spent $200,000 on legal fees this month. I'm $4 million in debt with the loan for my business. Everything is on the line."

Amanda, seemingly annoyed with her fiance's behavior, lashed out, saying:

"You don't always like practice what you preach and that can get really frustrating when you hold people to such high standard. But then you get so mad at everyone else on someone else's behalf but you go and do the same thing and I think it drives us all nuts."

This time, Kyle left the dinner table again, furious at the situation and the emotional breakdown underway.

With a lot to unpack in this episode, the arguments between different members of Summer House made for some good reality TV drama. The big question, however, is how will Kyle and Amanda move forward and get married? Will all their remaining issues get resolved?

Tune in next week to Summer House, Monday, May 2, 2022, on Bravo to find out.

