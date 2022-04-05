Summer House Season 6 Episode 11: Ciara Miller and Lindsay Hubbard's confrontation leaves internet divided

Tensions peaked in Episode 11 of Summer House. While the previous episode left viewers with a cliffhanger about what transpired between Ciara Miller and Lindsay Hubbard, this week's episode started off with post-confrontational drama in the house.

Episode 10 of Summer House ended with Ciara confronting Lindsay about the latter's relationship with Southern Charm star Austen Kroll, as the cast sat down to an Italian dinner prepared by Andrea Denver. When Danielle Olivera tried to defend her best friend, Ciara hurled wine glasses at her.

Tensions in the house erupted when Lindsay invited Austen to her 35th birthday party. Despite knowing Austen's relationship with Ciara, Lindsay chose to be intimate with him, and this resulted in a situation that did not sit well with Ciara.

Fans react to the altercation between Ciara and Lindsay on Summer House

While some fans condemned Ciara for violently hurling glasses at Danielle, others criticized Lindsay's behavior. They took to social media to express their opinions.

Aiesha @eshababy99 IDGAF I like Ciara. What she did was foul but at least owned up up it and talked it out with both Danielle & Lindsay #summerhouse IDGAF I like Ciara. What she did was foul but at least owned up up it and talked it out with both Danielle & Lindsay #summerhouse https://t.co/NWyXHZnCye

Will Smith’s back hand @willjames93



WHAT?! She is such a menace #SummerHouse Funny how Lindsay saw NONE of what Ciara was getting at, then shit hit the fan, now she outside with Danielle talkin bout “look, I GET it”WHAT?! She is such a menace Funny how Lindsay saw NONE of what Ciara was getting at, then shit hit the fan, now she outside with Danielle talkin bout “look, I GET it” WHAT?! She is such a menace💀 #SummerHouse

Chatterbox Keirn @ChatterboxKeirn Yes! Ciara has kicked Austen to the curb. She’s deserves so much better and I just know she’ll find someone that adores her. #SummerHouse Yes! Ciara has kicked Austen to the curb. She’s deserves so much better and I just know she’ll find someone that adores her. #SummerHouse

BRAVO BRAVO F*CKING BRAVO @bravob1tch_ I can’t believe that nobody is holding Ciara accountable. Also is it just editing or why did nobody check on Danielle? #SummerHouse I can’t believe that nobody is holding Ciara accountable. Also is it just editing or why did nobody check on Danielle? #SummerHouse

where the pain residess @womenswrongs_ Ciara escalated and started the whole dinner fight and then has the audacity to not even clean up?? The nerve on this girl #SummerHouse Ciara escalated and started the whole dinner fight and then has the audacity to not even clean up?? The nerve on this girl #SummerHouse

Jane M. Mag @Jmm5555 #Bravo #Reunion Danielle involved herself in Ciara & Lindsay’s fight .Danielle is so annoying!! Ciara even said I’m not talking to you . Danielle does it all the time. Why can’t Danielle let Lindsay clean up her mess! #SummerHouse Danielle involved herself in Ciara & Lindsay’s fight .Danielle is so annoying!! Ciara even said I’m not talking to you . Danielle does it all the time. Why can’t Danielle let Lindsay clean up her mess! #SummerHouse #Bravo #Reunion

where the pain residess @womenswrongs_ I love that Ciara can be hurt but when Lindsay was hurt in Vermont it was no problem for her #SummerHouse I love that Ciara can be hurt but when Lindsay was hurt in Vermont it was no problem for her #SummerHouse

Michelle @me_carter I think there’s a pretty big gap between “actively trying to hurt someone” and “not taking someone’s feelings into account” and Ciara really needs to find a way to recognize that Lindsay’s actions fell into the latter category… #SummerHouse I think there’s a pretty big gap between “actively trying to hurt someone” and “not taking someone’s feelings into account” and Ciara really needs to find a way to recognize that Lindsay’s actions fell into the latter category… #SummerHouse

Ciara reaches her breaking point in Episode 11 of Summer House

After the confrontation and glass hurling episode, Ciara was taken to a room to calm down. Meanwhile, Lindsay and her best friend Danielle chose to sit by the pool to discuss what transpired at dinner.

When Ciara's Summer House co-star and friend Mya Allen came to check on her, she revealed that her way of confrontation was not something that anyone would appreciate. The former asked her friend not to let a person like Lindsay get the best of her and said:

"It happened but like you can move beyond it and not let it happen again. That's all that matters, you know what I mean? She's never gonna take responsibility for it because she didn't see the issues. So you have to be above that... She'll never ever give a response that you want."

In a confessional, Ciara reflected on her behavior and said:

"My emotions definitely got the best of me... and I should not have reacted that way. But like, I definitely reached my breaking point."

While discussing the confrontation with her best friend Danielle, Lindsey confessed that she understood what her co-star Ciara was going through, as she had also experienced something similar in the past. But she felt that the way it was brought up was really "mean."

Ciara and Austen's relationship goes back to Bravo's Winter House series last year, when they both got together and spent some quality time together. However, Lindsay and Austen have been good friends for a long time, and they saw no harm in having a little fun at the former's birthday party.

Bravo released a mid-season trailer for Summer House in March 2022. Viewers will have to tune in next week at 9.00 pm ET to see what happens next.

Edited by Siddharth Satish