"Leave Lindsay alone": Fans react to Amanda Batula giving relationship advice to Lindsay Hubbard on Summer House

As the Summer House stars prepare for their last few weekend getaways together, some arguments and important discussions will need to take place. The housemates decided to spend some quality time together, and there is also a lot of excitement brewing over Kyle and Amanda's upcoming wedding.

This week's episode of Summer House saw the cast going away on a picnic to spend the weekend together. While it was mostly fun and games, Amanda Batula had a one-on-one chat with fellow co-star Lindsay Hubbard about the latter's dating history. However, the publicist was annoyed that other people had opinions about her life when their lives weren't all pink and glossy.

Fans were disappointed with Amanda's interference. One fan tweeted:

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"The last weekend of summer starts with a bang; tensions rise among the housemates at dinner; Lindsay's Hot Hubbs pursuits land her back in the hot seat."

Fans react to the discussion between Summer House stars Lindsay and Amanda

The argument between Summer House stars Amanda and Lindsay caught the attention of viewers. They took to social media to give their opinions on the same:

@SummerLove @SummerL72633285 Jesus … Amanda. Stop with the Lindsay stuff. Work in your wedding. #summerhouse Jesus … Amanda. Stop with the Lindsay stuff. Work in your wedding. #summerhouse

Real Housewife of Sunset✨🕶🌴 @realhwofsunset Amanda saying that Lindsay’s dating “doesn’t look fun” from the “outside” ….. girl.. just because you are miserable in a relationship doesn’t mean everyone else has to be #SummerHouse Amanda saying that Lindsay’s dating “doesn’t look fun” from the “outside” ….. girl.. just because you are miserable in a relationship doesn’t mean everyone else has to be #SummerHouse

The Latifah @TheLatifah if that ain’t fire sign energy idk what is I’ll never get over Amanda asking Lindsay if she wants to keep giving her heart to every man who breathes her way and Lindsay saying “Yes” with zero hesitation.if that ain’t fire sign energy idk what is #SummerHouse I’ll never get over Amanda asking Lindsay if she wants to keep giving her heart to every man who breathes her way and Lindsay saying “Yes” with zero hesitation. 😭 if that ain’t fire sign energy idk what is #SummerHouse

BB_fan @BBfan56568172



#SummerHouse Wait Amanda is crying over Lindsay and not how Kyle talked to her?! #makeitmakesense Wait Amanda is crying over Lindsay and not how Kyle talked to her?! #makeitmakesense #SummerHouse

Dr. Adina-My Family Genie @MyFamilyGenie I'm kind of ready for this #SummerHouse season to be done. Between the mean girl mentality toward Lindsay, and Kyle and Amanda's toxic relationship, it's draining. I'm kind of ready for this #SummerHouse season to be done. Between the mean girl mentality toward Lindsay, and Kyle and Amanda's toxic relationship, it's draining. https://t.co/XvYrPcVJAU

Pearlie White @LeakinYours I’ll go first. If Amanda is giving Lindsay relationship advice, then she’s not ready to get married 🤣🤣🤣 #SummerHouse I’ll go first. If Amanda is giving Lindsay relationship advice, then she’s not ready to get married 🤣🤣🤣 #SummerHouse

Elissa @elissalin13 @BravoTV #summerhouse #RelationshipAdvice Amanda giving Lindsay relationship advice, ummm really?!? Do you see yours that you have been in the past few years….🤔 @BravoTV #summerhouse #RelationshipAdvice Amanda giving Lindsay relationship advice, ummm really?!? Do you see yours that you have been in the past few years….🤔

Bravo F*ckery @bravofuckery Amanda trying to give relationship advice to Lindsay is the biggest joke of the summer #SummerHouse Amanda trying to give relationship advice to Lindsay is the biggest joke of the summer #SummerHouse

Elseee @Elseee3

“it doesn’t sound like fun”



well neither does your engagement sis amanda talking about lindsay’s life“it doesn’t sound like fun”well neither does your engagement sis #summerhouse amanda talking about lindsay’s life“it doesn’t sound like fun”well neither does your engagement sis #summerhouse https://t.co/HoEpEco30E

Full Spinster @FullSpinster Ew, not Amanda slut shaming Lindsay by using patriarchal “give a piece of your heart” rhetoric. Let Hubbs do her thing. #SummerHouse Ew, not Amanda slut shaming Lindsay by using patriarchal “give a piece of your heart” rhetoric. Let Hubbs do her thing. #SummerHouse

When Amanda confronted her fellow co-star about her dating lifestyle, Lindsay said:

"I have done this my entire life. I have always put my heart first. I always dove into the deep end first."

In response to this argument, Amanda said:

"If this is what you want, you want to give a 110% of your heart to different men at different times and then move along and then be heartbroken and do it again, and then meet someone new... If that's what's making you happy right now, then good. I'm happy for you."

The Summer House star continued:

"But every person that you love, you give a little bit of your heart to. And then when you find the person for the rest of your life, it's like, how much of your heart do you have left to give."

Lindsay then revealed that she has been seeking help and that therapy has made her a better person. She said:

"I have been going to therapy every single week. I've been doing everything that I can do to work on my internal self. To then stand in front of the door. When the universe opens that door, I will be ready for it. The universe is gonna open that door when the universe wants to open that door."

In a confessional, Summer House star Amanda reflected on Lindsay's dating life:

"Seeing from an outside perspective, it's not what Lindsay thinks that it is. Or she's just like having fun. She's crying, getting disappointed with all these different people... It doesn't sound like fun to me."

Summer is coming to an end at The Hamptons, and the final episodes of the season seem to promise equal amounts of romance and drama.

The past few episodes have seen a lot of altercations between Ciara Miller and Lindsay Hubbard over Southern Charm star Austen Kroll. The next couple of episodes in the upcoming week will have a lot of ground to cover, including Paige Desorbo and Andrea Denver's relationship, Kyle and Amanda settling in for their wedding, and Mya Allen's newfound date.

Readers can tune in to Summer House every week on Tuesday at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

