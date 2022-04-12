“It's really hard reliving it”: Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard opens up about Danielle Olivera x Ciara Miller’s wine incident

As summer inches closer to the end, cast members of Summer House have been dealing with significant drama at The Hamptons. Recent episodes of the reality TV show have uncovered tensions between Ciara Miller and Lindsay Hubbard over Southern Charm star Austen Kroll.

Ciara and Austen have been really close since last year's Winter House installment and the latter has also been a good friend of Lindsay. However, these dynamics that are centered around the drama, led to Ciara hurling wine glasses at Danielle Olivera in Episode 10 of Summer House.

Speaking to ET about the wine glass debacle, Lindsay said:

"It's really hard reliving it, and the whole situation was just completely-- it's unacceptable to throw and be violent in any situation. But if you really look and break down the why of it all, to get that way and to be violent and to throw glass because of a make-out just seems incredibly and wildly unnecessary."

Details on the Summer House wine-glass altercation and Lindsay's feelings towards Ciara and Austen

Tensions ran high in episode 10 of Summer House when Ciara confronted Lindsay about her feelings for Austen.

Ciara and Austen connected briefly during Season 1 of Winter House, after Lindsay drunkenly confessed her love for the Southern Charm star. However, all hell broke loose when he visited The Haptoms and became intimate with both women.

As the cast sat down for dinner during episode 10 of Summer House, they discussed their opinions on love when the confrontation took place. Ciara took this as a perfect opportunity and said:

“I’m at my wit’s end, so I just want to talk about, like, respect since that seems to be in your four pillars of, like, love, maybe even friendship. I think I’ve held my tongue enough. I didn’t say anything to you in Vermont. With me and Austen, I know that there’s, like, hostility there. I don’t necessarily know if I understand where it comes from.”

In the interview with ET, Linsday mentioned that she had no idea about Ciara's deep feelings for Austen.

"I had no clue that Ciara still had deep, intimate, strong feelings for Austen. I also knew that Ciara had feelings for Carl all summer, and she made out with Carl, she made out with Alex. So in my mind, I'm like, 'Cool, great. Austen's coming for my birthday.'"

Summer House star Lindsay also revealed that she had specifically asked Austen to be clear in his conversation with Ciara if he was to flirt with other girls at her birthday party. While he promised that was the case, things turned out to be quite the opposite.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Ciara proclaimed that Lindsay had "intent to hurt" and that "98 percent" of her actions were designed to target the Summer House star. To this, Lindsay said:

"I'm shocked by that because do you really think I'm over here thinking about you that much? Like I have that much time on my hands in my day? I'm not over here calculating and coming up with some big scheme to hurt somebody. That's the furthest thing on my mind."

Lindsay now classifies the Southern Charm star as just an "acquaintance" and said the duo spoke things out recently.

"I saw Austen in Charleston, [South Carolina] in December. And we agreed that we needed to have a deeper conversation about everything that happened. And we did have it recently, that was in Vermont, that conversation."

More drama is coming towards Lindsay in the upcoming episode of Summer House as other women in the house question her "Hot Hubbs Summer" approach to dating. How will she deal with it? As the mid-season trailer teased viewers with more intense arguments, how will things turn out for the cast? Tune in next week on Monday at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo to find out.

