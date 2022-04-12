Fans echo "Protect Mya at all costs" as the Summer House star shares her complicated relationship with her father

As summer inches closer to the end at The Hamptons, the stars of Summer House are preparing for their last few weekends together. In Episode 12 of the reality show, the housemates gather to spend some quality time, with excitement rising for the upcoming wedding of Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula on the series.

The previous few episodes have seen many dynamic changes in terms of friendships and relationships. While Ciara Miller and Lindsay Hubbard had issues regarding Austen, Kyle and Amanda had several arguments over the topic of a prenup. Some cast members are establishing newfound relationships, including Andrea and his ex Lexi, and Mya with Oliver.

Amidst all of this, Mya opened up to her fellow co-stars Ciara Miller and Paige Desorbo about her complicated relationship with her father. The star made her debut on this season of Summer House and has been a fan favorite since. Her calm demeanor on the show instantly struck a chord with viewers.

Mya Allen opens up about her complicated relationship with her father

In Episode 12 of Summer House, the ladies discussed their potential dates joining them at The Hamptons. While Lindsay Hubbard was eager to meet Ahmed (who the cast met at her birthday party), Mya was looking forward to spending time with Danielle's friend Oliver (whom she met on a date).

While talking about Oliver joining them, Mya seemed to be on edge. When Ciara enquired about whether there were any fears holding the star back, she said:

"I don't know what I'm doing. I feel already like... things feel very fast. I only talk to like my best friend every day."

Paige then responded to the star's statement by making her understand that it was normal to want to talk to a man she was interested in. She went on to say that Oliver really liked Mya and that it was just a question of comprehension.

In response to this argument, Mya said:

"No, I am comprehending it. That's why I'm like, 'Is it time to run?'"

Ciara then argued that even though Mya said that her past didn't affect her, it had more of a grip on her than she realized.

Speaking about her previous relationship with Top Chef Season 15 contestant Kwame Onwachi, Mya said that she was facing a similar issue with him and went on to reflect on her complicated relationship with her father.

In a confessional, she said:

"I had a tough relationship with my dad growing up. We didn't always see eye to eye on a lot of things, and I always felt like my sister was seen more than me. My sister was the [perfect] child for her parents. She went to Harvard. She's just always been successful. So because of that, I have always questioned my worth."

Fans react to Summer House star Mya Allen's relationship with her father

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on Mya's conversation about her father with her co-stars:

Mention it All @TweetsbyBravo Mya seems like she’d be a difficult friend. She seems to require a lot of validation. #Summerhouse Mya seems like she’d be a difficult friend. She seems to require a lot of validation. #Summerhouse

Madison Monroe💖✨ @madroe Mya is one of the best casting decisions bravo has ever made. She’s so authentic and a great addition to the #SummerHouse crew Mya is one of the best casting decisions bravo has ever made. She’s so authentic and a great addition to the #SummerHouse crew♥️ https://t.co/gYS312jlq2

elli @gotmorereality Idk Mya, my brother was the “poster child” with school and whatnot but I’m more fun (responsibly) so I’m still valued… you’re a strong, independent woman! Don’t sell yourself short! #summerhouse Idk Mya, my brother was the “poster child” with school and whatnot but I’m more fun (responsibly) so I’m still valued… you’re a strong, independent woman! Don’t sell yourself short! #summerhouse

E. @BElizabeth18 Mya is the prime example of someone who got engaged/made a huge relationship commitment young and missed out on the whole “young, fun and dating” phase. hate that for her #SummerHouse Mya is the prime example of someone who got engaged/made a huge relationship commitment young and missed out on the whole “young, fun and dating” phase. hate that for her #SummerHouse

Kim Rossible @kimrossible Mya is almost too relatable for me. she's touching on all the issues here #summerhouse Mya is almost too relatable for me. she's touching on all the issues here #summerhouse

dr. heavenly university. @rhopstan Mya needs to talk about her past relationship before moving on to someone else #SummerHouse Mya needs to talk about her past relationship before moving on to someone else #SummerHouse

Viewers can expect some changes to the dynamic between the cast members in the upcoming episodes of Summer House. Will Amanda and Kyle be able to move forward with their wedding? Will the cast members solve their issues and have a happy ending? Readers can tune in next week on Monday at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo to find out.

Edited by Siddharth Satish