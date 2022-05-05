90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise creates history as the new season includes two LGBTQ+ couples for the first time

Get ready to witness the spiciest season of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise next month. Season 2 of the show will air on June 10, 2022, on Discovery plus with some new and old couples.

And for the first time in the franchise's history, the show introduces two LGBTQ+ couples on the show. The show’s synopsis of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise reads:

“This season includes not only brand new sultry locations but also two LGBTQ+ couples-- a first for the 90 Day franchise.”

All about the new LGBTQ+ couple on 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise

One of the LGBTQ+ couples featured on the reality show 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise is Valentine and Carlos from Los Angeles, CA, and Colombia, respectively.

Despite having an active dating life in LA, Valentine has never found the perfect partner. But sparks flew when Valentine randomly connected with Carlos on social media. The two fell in love over the video chat. They have been dating for “a year and a half” but never could meet in person due to the pandemic.

Almost two years later, the couple will meet each other for the first time on 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise. Valentine will fly from Los Angeles to Colombia to visit Carlos and explore their relationship further.

But as they navigate their new love, their chemistry soon fizzles, as they “are experiencing many growing pains."

In the trailer of the show, Valentine says to his Colombian man:

"I feel like I'm losing my independence. I'm a grown-ass man."

Another couple who will try to level up their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise is Frankie from Nashville, TN, and Abby and Gaby from Mexico.

Bisexual couple Abby and Gaby, who have been in a relationship for ten years, met Frankie five months ago while he was on vacation in Mexico and ended up getting intimate and spending five days together.

When Frankie flew back to the US, he stayed in touch with Abby via video chat. The two eventually fell in love. Now on the show, Frankie is planning to return to Mexico to propose to his passion, but Gabby could pose a problem as she is entirely unaware of their relationship status.

In the trailer for the show, Frankie says:

“I’m going to Mexico to propose to my girlfriend. The only problem is, my girlfriend has a girlfriend.”

The rest of the couples on 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise

The three other couples who will decide their relationship fate on the show are:

Daniele and Yohan

While vacationing in the Dominican Republic, New Yorker Daniele met and fell in love with Yohan. The couple is now planning to get hitched and start a family as Yohan desperately wants to become a father. The only problem is that Daniele is 42 years old, ten years older than Yohan, and the question of whether she will be able to conceive a child at this age or not is worrying her.

Aryanna and Sherlon

Illinois native Aryanna met Jamaican Sherlon in season one of the show. Aryanna got pregnant with their son and gave birth in America without Sherlon on her side. Now, she hopes to convince Sherlon to move to America and stay together as a family on this trip.

Amber and Daniel

Flordia native Amber met Daniel while vacationing in Costa Rica four years ago. After getting married, the couple lives in Florida in a house that Amber owns. But now, the couple is facing many problems, including financial issues, making them wonder about their relationship.

Will these couples be able to overcome all the hurdles and build a stronger relationship, or will they part ways? Tune in on June 10 to find out the answer and catch all the drama on 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise.

