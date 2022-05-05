Why fans are slamming Married at First Sight producers? 

Married at First Sight decision day is one week away, and it seems that the makers are testing viewers' patience by halting the episode's release for a reunion special. Tonight's episode of Married at First Sight features many alumni members of the show returning to discuss the season's possible outcomes with host Donna Rizzo.

The alumni members seen on today's episode were Gil Cuero, Paige Banks, Meka Jones, Stephanie Sersen, AJ Vollmoeller, Kristine Killingsworth, and Keith Dewar. Gil, Paige, and Meka returned to the show as singles.

Fans were upset by the show's producers and felt that the season was being stretched. Some fans even slammed the producers for bringing couples on the show who were emotionally abusive towards each other.

Fans wondered why producers called Paige on the episode when her husband of that time was himself about to become a father with another woman and had confessed that he did not find Paige attractive on the wedding day itself.

Fans demanded on the show that tonight's episode was a waste, and they wanted decision day to be released soon.

Married at First Sight Season 18 currently features four couples on the show who have married each other without even looking at or talking to each other. Couples can remain married after the 8-week duration of the experiment or decide to divorce each other.

Married at First Sight fans react as decision day gets pulled back a week

Married at First Sight released its Decision Day Dish tonight, with several members of the past seasons offering their insights on the couples of Season 14. While the couples had a lot to say, fans felt that they did not provide any helpful insight on the show, and the season was getting pushed back.

Fans were also angry about putting Paige on the show tonight when she went through a lot through her journey on Married at First Sight and was called ugly by her husband multiple times. Her husband got another woman, Mercedes Myrick, pregnant on national television.

Paige divorced her husband in the finale and revealed on tonight's episode that she wished she would never have come on finale day.

They slammed the showmakers for the dish episode and asked them to release tonight's decision day.

Dawn marie🌈 @lovemeri_



#mafs

#MarriedAtFirstSight

#marriedatfirstsightboston Paiges husband called her ugly multiple times, got his ex pregnant on national television and she kept goin back! Why is she here? Paiges husband called her ugly multiple times, got his ex pregnant on national television and she kept goin back! Why is she here? #mafs#MarriedAtFirstSight #marriedatfirstsightboston https://t.co/TnUuxDzfm7

Tv queen @Realiteatv30 #MAFS These marriages are 8 weeks yet we're forced to watch for 20 weeks. And each week is repetitive #MarriedAtFirstSight These marriages are 8 weeks yet we're forced to watch for 20 weeks. And each week is repetitive #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS

MAFSMartinisAndMess! @MAFSMartiniMess #MAFS The irony of Paige having all this advice for Katina #MarriedAtFirstSight The irony of Paige having all this advice for Katina #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS https://t.co/72sTJ9S1ak

Federal Litigator @FederalLitigat1 #mafs

This panel is a bit nuts. I don't know what Lindsay they've been watching???? This panel is a bit nuts. I don't know what Lindsay they've been watching???? #mafsThis panel is a bit nuts. I don't know what Lindsay they've been watching????

Dal🥭 @heydalface



#MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSightBoston I love the former castmates but why does Lifetime think I wanna see these kinds of episodes? Give me the damn real episode I love the former castmates but why does Lifetime think I wanna see these kinds of episodes? Give me the damn real episode #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSightBoston https://t.co/C0K5DKXJuu

Tv queen @Realiteatv30 the faces they made when she was just explaining herself #MAFS Y'all nobody on the stage gets where Paige is coming fromthe faces they made when she was just explaining herself #MarriedAtFirstSight Y'all nobody on the stage gets where Paige is coming from 😂😂the faces they made when she was just explaining herself #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS https://t.co/S6e38TE3ns

What did Married at First Sight alumni think of Season 14 couples?

Tonight, seven alumni members of Married at First Sight reflected on their journey on the show and made their guesses of who would stay married in Season 14.

The couples who returned to the show were Stephaine and AJ Vollmoeller (Season 8 cast), Kristine Killingsworth, and Keith Dewar (Season 8 cast). The members who returned as singles were Page Banks (Season 12 cast), Meka Jones (Season 10 cast), and Gil Cuero (Season 13 cast).

Gil and other members felt that Alyssa did wrong to Chris. Piage supported Chris and said that he did the right thing by cutting off ties with Alyssa.

Paige felt that Noi and Steve felt comfortable with each other. Keith was a little concerned about the couple's financials. Gil felt that Steve was not doing household tasks because he thought couples should put together 50-50 efforts. Mika disagreed with him and reminded everyone that Noi works more than Steve.

Keith and Meka felt that Steve and Noi would say no, while everyone else felt that the couple would stay married.

While talking about Michael and Jasmina, Kristine felt that the couple was putting in a lot of effort and might survive the experiment. Others felt that Michael would want to stay married, but Jasmina might say no to him.

Paige praised Lyndsay for supporting Mark through everything on the show. AJ said that Lyndsay was very open and didn't hide anything from Mark.

AJ, Gil, and Stephaine guessed that Lyndsay and Mark might get divorced after the show, while others believed their strong bonding and felt the couple would stay married.

At first sight, the alumni of Married At First Sight didn't have anything positive to say about Katina and Olajuwon's marriage. Paige felt that the couple would stay married. Some of the previous cast members thought that the couple might remain married after the experiment, but then, everyone agreed that they would get divorced eventually.

Fans can watch the decision day of the Married at First Sight Season 14 on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 on Lifetime.

Edited by Suchitra