'Married at First Sight': Jasmina Outer has her heart guarded with Michael Morency

Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency's relationship was off to a good start on Lifetime's Married at First Sight, but since the wedding and the reception, Jamina has been more cautious with her relationship.

The matchmakers on Married at First Sight had paired the couple because they had both revealed they wanted to start a family. Fans instantly felt that Jasmina and Michael were one of the strongest matches in the show.

Jasmina is a childhood education teacher. She signed up for the show to find love and heal herself from past trauma from family infidelity and relationships. Michael is a personal trainer who is tired of looking for love via the apps. He is hoping for different luck on the show.

'Married at First Sight' couple Jasmina and Michael's battle post-wedding jitters

Jasmina entered Married at First Sight with a nervous breakdown. She felt great in the days leading up to the wedding, but she had cold feet and broke down on the day of the wedding. She calmed down after she saw Michael at the altar.

As Jasmina talked with Michael more after the wedding on Married at First Sight, and during the wedding reception, she began to worry and became cautious.

Michael revealed that he had a tight sleep schedule. He is a self-described "grandpa" who sleeps by 9.00 pm. But Jasmina prefers staying up to watch Korean dramas beyond that time. During their wedding reception, Michael, in a confessional, said:

“Growing up, my family experienced loss, and it affected everything. So it’s been difficult figuring out how to let people in, but I’m looking for love. I’m looking to have a companion. I knew I had to take a big leap in order to have that come to fruition, and I’m glad I did.”

When Jasmina heard about Michael's work schedule, her worries only grew. Michael confessed that he has a hectic work schedule and barely has any free time. Jasmina nervously pointed out that he would not have the time to build the relationship. She said:

“In my past relationships, I’ve had a bad habit of being with people that [are] just emotionally unavailable. I deserve someone who will put me first and really wants the same thing that I want. Marriage, to me, is definitely not a joke. I take it very seriously.”

Michael's behavior on the show added fuel to the fire

At the beginning of episode 5 of Married at First Sight, Jasmina and Michael had a conversation where Michael felt that the couple had drifted apart. He wanted to see more progress in building their connection.

The Married at First Sight couple then discussed Michael's habit of assuming the worst in every situation. Jasmina explained that it scares her. Michael confessed that he took it seriously because this is a unique situation. He kept overthinking and assumed the worst because he did not want to ruin their relationship.

The tipping point for Jasmina was when Michael asked her to apologize for cutting him off during their conversation with others on the boat. The couple discussed the matter over dinner when Michael felt that Jasmina's response of "I am sorry you felt that way" was not an apology.

Jasmina refused to apologize because she had not cut him off. His rude behavior upset her. Michael apologized and said that he has been working on his aggressiveness.

Season 14 of Married at First Sight has four other couples navigating their relationships and taking their journey forward. The show airs every Wednesday at 8.00 pm on Lifetime.

