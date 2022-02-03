"Get Alyssa off the show": Fans react as Alyssa-Chris saga continues on Lifetime's 'Married At First Sight'

Lifetime's latest episode of Married at First Sight had fans disappointed and angry at what transpired between Alyssa and Chris. The duo married on the show but have since had problems knocking on their door.
Fans now want Alyssa off the show or replaced by a different duo that will sustain themselves throughout the show's span. Fans are disappointed with the way Alyssa has treated Chris since they have been married. One fan tweeted:
"Please. This sh*t is so damn unnecessary. Get Alyssa off this show. Stop showing her. Cut her out. Everyone hates her and showing her abuse to this extremely kind man is nothing but harassing. It’s excessive. @MAFSLifetime #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #banalyssa"
Another fan was genuinely concerned about how Chris was being treated on the show and tweeted:
"I need the experts and producers to issue a formal apology to Chris for how he’s being treated. This is just mean. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS"
Alyssa and Chris' journey on 'Married At First Sight' was rocky from the beginning
Nothing has gone smoothly for the couple on Married at First Sight. Everything started sliding downhill after their marriage ceremony. Alyssa kept pointing out things said by other people that made her uncomfortable. The couple even slept in different rooms on their wedding night.
The honeymoon did not go well for the couple as they dealt with several arguments coming their way. While Chris felt that Alyssa did not make any effort to make their relationship work, Alyssa, on the other hand, did not feel a connection with him.
With the recent episode of Married at First Sight, the boat keeps moving backward and fans do not have it.
What transpired between the two on Episode 5
Alyssa turned out to be a big disappointment for Chris and fans of the show. Things soon took an ugly turn in the episode. Alyssa revealed that she saw a psychic see if this relationship would work out. When Chris heard that, he laughed a little and that did not sit well with Alyssa. She said the psychic pointed out several things that she agreed with.
The psychic told Alyssa that her soulmate would have an eagle tattoo. This information was also fun for Chris. He clarified that he wouldn't be getting an eagle tattoo anytime soon in a confessional.
Later in Married at First Sight, Chris wanted to go scuba diving. However, Alyssa told Chris that she wasn't physically attracted to him in a shocking scene. She further revealed that her mom wanted her to behave a certain way on television. But she felt trapped and pretended to be a "good person." At this point, fans were just over this drama.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
With more episodes in the bag, only time will tell how their relationship will turn out. Married at First Sight airs every Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET on Lifetime.