"Get Alyssa off the show": Fans react as Alyssa-Chris saga continues on Lifetime's 'Married At First Sight'

Lifetime's latest episode of Married at First Sight had fans disappointed and angry at what transpired between Alyssa and Chris. The duo married on the show but have since had problems knocking on their door.

Fans now want Alyssa off the show or replaced by a different duo that will sustain themselves throughout the show's span. Fans are disappointed with the way Alyssa has treated Chris since they have been married. One fan tweeted:

"Please. This sh*t is so damn unnecessary. Get Alyssa off this show. Stop showing her. Cut her out. Everyone hates her and showing her abuse to this extremely kind man is nothing but harassing. It’s excessive. @MAFSLifetime #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #banalyssa"

Another fan was genuinely concerned about how Chris was being treated on the show and tweeted:

"I need the experts and producers to issue a formal apology to Chris for how he’s being treated. This is just mean. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS"

Alyssa and Chris' journey on 'Married At First Sight' was rocky from the beginning

Nothing has gone smoothly for the couple on Married at First Sight. Everything started sliding downhill after their marriage ceremony. Alyssa kept pointing out things said by other people that made her uncomfortable. The couple even slept in different rooms on their wedding night.

Alyssa and Chris' marriage off to a rocky start (Image via mafslifetime/ Instagram)

The honeymoon did not go well for the couple as they dealt with several arguments coming their way. While Chris felt that Alyssa did not make any effort to make their relationship work, Alyssa, on the other hand, did not feel a connection with him.

With the recent episode of Married at First Sight, the boat keeps moving backward and fans do not have it.

Candy G @MrsCGTweets #MarriedAtFirstSight Alyssa!! You are acting like a two year old. I don’t like him, wahhh! Sis, you have the worst attitude and demeanor I have ever seen on this show. You don’t deserve Chris. Period. #MAFS Alyssa!! You are acting like a two year old. I don’t like him, wahhh! Sis, you have the worst attitude and demeanor I have ever seen on this show. You don’t deserve Chris. Period. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight

💫Renee💫 @Reney730 #MarriedAtFirstSight I really can not stand Alyssa and literally want to cry for Chris. He does not deserve that kind of treatment. #MAFS I really can not stand Alyssa and literally want to cry for Chris. He does not deserve that kind of treatment. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight

Pretty_Wise91 @HoneyCheeks_ Is there a petition or something so we can sign to get Alyssa’s scenes edited out!? #MarriedAtFirstSight Is there a petition or something so we can sign to get Alyssa’s scenes edited out!? #MarriedAtFirstSight https://t.co/4malaiztTk

JmacLiberty2 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 @JmacLiberty2 #MarriedAtFirstSight alyssa has showed us all exactly why she is single & why her last boyfriend ran as fast as he could. Chris needs to accept she is horrible, she is superficial; so I wish he would tell her it's over & take the power away from her being so cruel. #MarriedAtFirstSight alyssa has showed us all exactly why she is single & why her last boyfriend ran as fast as he could. Chris needs to accept she is horrible, she is superficial; so I wish he would tell her it's over & take the power away from her being so cruel.

Jasmine @Lovelyrose0001 #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs Alyssa this girl needs to get kicked off the show. He does not deserve to be treated so rude. Girl you not even all that. #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs Alyssa this girl needs to get kicked off the show. He does not deserve to be treated so rude. Girl you not even all that. https://t.co/lt0LLYnyei

What transpired between the two on Episode 5

Alyssa turned out to be a big disappointment for Chris and fans of the show. Things soon took an ugly turn in the episode. Alyssa revealed that she saw a psychic see if this relationship would work out. When Chris heard that, he laughed a little and that did not sit well with Alyssa. She said the psychic pointed out several things that she agreed with.

The psychic told Alyssa that her soulmate would have an eagle tattoo. This information was also fun for Chris. He clarified that he wouldn't be getting an eagle tattoo anytime soon in a confessional.

Jasmine E @simplybyheart #MarriedAtFirstSight I’m so confused by Alyssa. You came on this show looking for a soulmate with an eagle tattoo? #MAFS I’m so confused by Alyssa. You came on this show looking for a soulmate with an eagle tattoo? #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight https://t.co/opgtHvbr1U

Snatched Edges @Comediiieee #MAFS So, lemme get this straight - Alyssa’s ‘psychic’ predicted a different guy with ‘pretty eyes and an eagle tattoo’ so that’s the reason why she don’t like Chris?! Girrrrrllll #MarriedAtFirstSight So, lemme get this straight - Alyssa’s ‘psychic’ predicted a different guy with ‘pretty eyes and an eagle tattoo’ so that’s the reason why she don’t like Chris?! Girrrrrllll #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS https://t.co/GKDM8qV7F5

Mrs. 🔔 @BrittanyRBell Alyssa get out of here. You shouldn’t have signed up for this show. You should have kept looking for a dude with an eagle tattoo like your psychic said. You nut case. #marriedatfirstsight Alyssa get out of here. You shouldn’t have signed up for this show. You should have kept looking for a dude with an eagle tattoo like your psychic said. You nut case. #marriedatfirstsight

Later in Married at First Sight, Chris wanted to go scuba diving. However, Alyssa told Chris that she wasn't physically attracted to him in a shocking scene. She further revealed that her mom wanted her to behave a certain way on television. But she felt trapped and pretended to be a "good person." At this point, fans were just over this drama.

Sandra Stewart @SandraSt2005 #MAFS #MAFS Boston #MarriedAtFirstSight Alyssa…I am so nice. Why did this happen to me? This is Chris’s fault. My mom is being mean. Producer keep Chris away from me. He has crooked teeth & boobs. I told you I wanted Brad Pitt with Jason Mamoa’s body even though I’m a 4 outa 10. #MAFS #MAFSBoston #MarriedAtFirstSight Alyssa…I am so nice. Why did this happen to me? This is Chris’s fault. My mom is being mean. Producer keep Chris away from me. He has crooked teeth & boobs. I told you I wanted Brad Pitt with Jason Mamoa’s body even though I’m a 4 outa 10. https://t.co/wZ7jw4KXdC

beth pezza @bethhhh17 I really am confused on why alyssa thinks she’s a good person? what has she done to show that? #MarriedAtFirstSight I really am confused on why alyssa thinks she’s a good person? what has she done to show that? #MarriedAtFirstSight https://t.co/TUbLlFPZYM

With more episodes in the bag, only time will tell how their relationship will turn out. Married at First Sight airs every Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET on Lifetime.

