"Thank you for letting us in": Married at First Sight fans get emotional as Jasmina Outar shares her tragic past with Michael Morency 

Married at First Sight aired the 15th episode of Season 14 tonight, on April 20. The episode (titled Past Lives, Open Minds) was quite emotional as the couples shared their past experiences and childhood stories with each other. Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher met a marriage expert and discussed whether they wanted to be with each other.

Married at First Sight is a reality TV show where two strangers get married to each other as an experiment. After eight weeks of living together as husband and wife, they either choose to continue living with each other or get divorced.

With one couple walking out of the competition, the four remaining couples of the season are:

Michael Morency and Jasmina Outar

Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson

Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy

Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher

Married at First Sight fans get emotional over Jasmina's traumatic past

In tonight's episode of Married at First Sight, Jasmina confessed to her husband that she was bullied at school and never felt loved at home. She was abandoned by her biological mother, and her first stepmother never hugged her. Her father was also way too busy to spend time with her.

The 29-year-old teacher told Michael that she only felt connected to one person, and that was her school teacher, Mrs. Patosky. Fans were very emotional after learning about Jasmina's tragic childhood and praised her for opening up:

Honey Rider @Bougie_Steph Finally, Jasmina lets her guard down. Explains a little of why she acts the way she does #MAFS Finally, Jasmina lets her guard down. Explains a little of why she acts the way she does #MAFS

BARBara Bush @12quack BINGO!! Jasmina doesn’t know how to receive love properly because of her childhood. It’s very telling right now. Woowww #MAFS BINGO!! Jasmina doesn’t know how to receive love properly because of her childhood. It’s very telling right now. Woowww #MAFS

Biz @Biz10704917 Its heartbreaking that Jasmina felt an absence of love in her home growing up. That shows how important caring teachers are. #mafs #mafs boston #MarriedAtFirstSight #MarriedAtFirstSight Boston Its heartbreaking that Jasmina felt an absence of love in her home growing up. That shows how important caring teachers are. #mafs #mafsboston #MarriedAtFirstSight #MarriedAtFirstSightBoston

Kiki Jasimine @kiki_jasimine I wish she show this side to Michael a long time ago! If they BOTH share their past together, they would have been better than now. I understand you don’t want to go back to the past but if you have to embrace it. #MAFS #MAFS Boston #MarriedAtFirstSight I wish she show this side to Michael a long time ago! If they BOTH share their past together, they would have been better than now. I understand you don’t want to go back to the past but if you have to embrace it. #MAFS #MAFSBoston #MarriedAtFirstSight https://t.co/EQVoTMMxK7

Tommy Egan @danine39 Finally Jasmina!!! Thank you for letting us in! Now I have a better understanding! #MAFS Finally Jasmina!!! Thank you for letting us in! Now I have a better understanding! #MAFS

Ebony Sheree @BeautyNDaBears Whew Jasmina’s letter!! I can see why long distance relationship work for her. With abandonment issues you don’t really let people get close to you. #MAFS Whew Jasmina’s letter!! I can see why long distance relationship work for her. With abandonment issues you don’t really let people get close to you. #MAFS https://t.co/Tqc3ZFAB7i

Mae Mae @BKBOMBSHELL15 Jasmena seems more human now. I’m crying right along with her. You never know what someone is going through #mafs Jasmena seems more human now. I’m crying right along with her. You never know what someone is going through #mafs

Michael also revealed that he lost his mother to breast cancer. Because of such a big loss in his life, he often dealt with things as a lone wolf. He took her to the park where he used to play with his brother. He said in a letter to himself:

"You will be okay, dont be afraid of letting your emotions out."

Married at First Sight couples share their past trauma with each other

Olajuwon Dickerson stated in a confessional that he was concerned about losing his independence. He was worried that he would not be able to travel if he had kids within two years of his marriage. Olajuwon was anxious about what a possible future relationship timeline with his wife Katina Goode would look like.

Olajuwon revealed that he came from a poor family and used to share a one-bedroom apartment with his father. He said that he was quite a healthy baby and used to play cricket on the road with his friends. Katina told her husband that she was proud that he expressed his childhood so openly.

Olajuwon praised his wife and said:

"I love the time you take to understand me."

Lyndsay Georgoulis said that her partner, Mark Maher, had recently said that she was way too hyper for him. She said in a confessional:

"He should find someone who is a lesser woman."

Lyndsay also met a marriage expert with Mark. The expert revealed that the two often had very frustrating conversations with each other as she always played with him rather than discussing their issues.

Mark confessed that he faced difficulty in staying emotional. He told his wife that he didn't want to hurt her, but he believed that she didn't understand him.

Steve Moy took his wife Noi Phommasak to his childhood home tonight on Married at First Sight. He revealed that he used to share a room with his two brothers. Noi listened to a rap song that Steve wrote when he was younger.

The next episode of Married at First Sight rolls out on April 26, 8.00 pm ET on Lifetime. Fans can also watch a livestream of the episode on DirecTV Stream, Philo, YouTube TV, Sling, and Fubo TV.

Edited by Siddharth Satish