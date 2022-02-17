Married At First Sight: Mark and Lindsey sort out differences and gain clarity in their relationship

For Married At First Sight couple Mark and Lindsey, reality struck a chord faster than they expected it to. Since their honeymoon, the couple have had a strain in their relationship, beginning with Mark's landlord drama to their lifestyle differences.

With Pastor Cal's expert intervention, the couple tried gaining clarity on where they stood in the relationship. The couple presented different views on what they thought was happening to them, which led to the expert asking both to talk to each other to understand things better.

While Mark confessed that Lindsey's attitude and demeanor was a lot for him, Lindsey felt that with all of the issues that were happening with Mark, he was not putting much effort into the relationship. While Mark wanted to take things slower, it was not enough to put Lindsey at ease.

Married At First Sight couple Mark and Lindsey talk things out

When Married At First Sight couple Mark and Lindsey met in their apartment, Lindsey confessed that she was having a really hard time with him and was getting two different versions of him. Lindsey was frustrated with Mark for not acknowledging her presence and desire to help him out.

Pastor Cal entered the house and witnessed the couple not being on good terms and realized it was high time they talked and sorted issues that were bothering the couple. Mark had a problem with Lindsey's method of communication as the tone seemed a little condescending.

Lindsey confessed that she felt like Mark was not giving her his best version even after having several open and honest conversations.

"I think that you're not processing these changes well and you went from sharing your fears and concerns with me and us not [being intimate] to you not even wanting to hold my hand or being affectionate with me...and I'm telling you my feelings are hurt because you went from all to nothing."

Married At First Sight star Mark confessed that he was, as Pastor Cal said, afraid to speak up as he had just met her recently. He understood that she was ready to hezr him out but he did not function that way. Mark opened up about how he was feeling when he said:

"Okay, I meet you at the wedding, and a lot of excitement, different than what I've ever seen in a girl. And I'm kinda like, 'she's a lot.' But then we talk all night, we have an intimate moment, it felt great.. situation on the plane threw me off... showed me a side of you that I didn't like. And then the honeymoon, another intimate moment, it was just a different connection that I felt."

Married At First Sight star Mark revealed that while having intimate moments later on in their marriage, something "was off." Mark confessed that the affection was so much sometimes that it pushed him away.

"At times I feel like I'm not in my own skin. I've seen you poke and it makes me uncomfortable so I don't poke you, I just shut my mouth."

In the Married At First Sight episode, expert Pastor Cal intervened to explain to Lindsey that her speaking without a filter was doing more harm to the relationship than saving it. Chris confessed that they had different filters, it was not bad energy but it was rather different.

Pastor Cal further explained to Lindsey that Mark not "being in his own skin" was not because he was "plucked out of his comfort zone" but because Mark felt Lindsey was "taking him over." Lindsey wanted Mark to give her the benefit of the doubt.

"You can't hold yourself back 'cause you're afraid of what I'm gonna react to. You're not giving me a fair chance at that point. And you're not giving yourself a fair chance, truly."

Mark said in a confessional:

"She has a lot to give and I appreciate her being so supportive. But I think the difficulty is... [the experts] they're not living here day-to-day. There's a lot of time that no one's around and conversations get had and things get said that triggers me. Then you're gonna keep on taking losses if you don't speak up.."

Married At First Sight stars Alyssa and Chris decided on getting a divorce after Chris put his foot down. Jasmina and Michael talked about Michael's aggressive yelling, and Katina and Olajuwan became a little more honest and open to each other.

