Married At First Sight: Alyssa and Chris decide on getting a divorce 

Married At First Sight star Chris finally decided to put his foot down and asked for a divorce from Pastor Cal. The expert intervention in episode 7 saw all couples sitting with Pastor Cal trying to sort out differences in their relationships, but when it came to Alyssa and Chris, the damage had already been done.

Pastor Cal realized that there was significant trouble that the couple was going through, so there was no denying it when Chris said it was a "decision day" for him and wanted a divorce. Pastor Cal also did not make an effort to try to patch things up for the couple as the marriage was beyond repair.

Married At First Sight stars Alyssa and Chris' marriage is over

Married At First Sight star Alyssa joined Chris at the apartment the couple were supposed to move into and waited for Pastor Cal to come in. The expert went straight down to the business as he addressed the issues the couple were facing. Chris made it known that since their wedding night, Alyssa had no interest in being married to him.

Alyssa admitted that Chris did not match her type physically. She said:

"I could have walked away then but I didn't. Because, you know, I was like, okay, let's see why we were matched and let's see what's, you know, going on..Then I think I started to get a little bit like nervous when I started, like hearing his friends tell me things and things from his family."

Married At First Sight star Alyssa revealed that the couple did not talk in depth about these things because a lot kept happening and she felt like she was "pushed down by the ocean by a cinder block." Alyssa made it clear that she did want to try and work on things as she saw glimmers of connection between her and Chris.

Pastor Cal explained to Alyssa that the fact that she was strategizing staying in the apartment separately was not what being married was.

"You do know you were getting married... You get married, you go on your honeymoon and you move in together. You don't go on a honeymoon and then say 'Okay, like, I'm gonna stay here four weeks, you stay there four weeks because we have to get acclimated.' That's not married."

Married At First Sight star Alyssa then confessed that she had a cleared headspace after coming home and wanted to try and see if things could move forward. But Chris stood firm on his decision. He wanted a divorce.

Alyssa got emotional with the decision as she did not expect this outcome on Married At First Sight. As far as Chris was concerned, he was sure of the decision he had made.

"For me, it goes from taking it show to chasing somebody who doesn't want to be chased."

Chris pointed out that Alyssa was not here for the right reasons, she was not here for marriage. Alyssa, seemingly frustrated, said:

"When you speak like that, it seems like you are insinuating that I am not here for the right reasons. Like, I didn't come here to be on TV. I came here for the right reasons and to be married so when you say I am not here for the right reasons, it triggers me."

Chris felt that the most important thing for him was for both of them to be happy and if it could only happen outside of marriage, then that was what he preferred. Pastor Cal made the final call and said that even though it was tough, "the road ends here."

Chris spoke of his heart in his final confessional before wishing Alyssa the best and leaving Married At First Sight for good. He felt that he had someone better out there and had to give that a chance by relieving himself from this marriage.

"At no point have I felt like Alyssa wants to be here. I'm angry, I'm disappointed...but its never been about who I was matched with, it's never been about the process. It's always been that the person that I married didn't even want to try to be married to me in the way that we say marriage."

The other couples, Jasmina and Michael, Mark and Lindsey, Katina and Olajuwan, Steve and Noi also had their share of issues addressed with Pastor Cal.

