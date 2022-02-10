Married at First Sight: Alyssa furious at Chris, finds his hand gestures annoying in a clip from episode six

Lifetime's Married at First Sight star Alyssa has already earned the title of the worst wife on the show. With each passing week and with each new episode, the drama between Alyssa and Chris seems to get more intense. Alyssa's behind-the-scenes behavior has been infuriating fans of the show.

In a preview clip from Married at First Sight episode six that was shared on social media, viewers can see Alyssa clashing with her husband Chris over decisions to move in together. What proceeds is Alyssa walking away from Chris and talking to the producers on how she would like to come off as a good person with the help of this show.

Married at First Sight star Alyssa clashes with Chris

In the latest episode of Married at First Sight, the couple discuss what's next for them after their honeymoon and it looks like they're not on the same page. The couple discussed moving in together. While Chris said he came into the process thinking of moving in, Alyssa did not agree. Chris said,

“When I think of, sort of, what I had committed to early in the process, it included moving in."

Alyssa is quick to intervene and says,

“I want to stop for one second. I already don’t like where this conversation is going with, like, ‘I was committed,’ insinuating that I’m not so.”

Alyssa sounds furious when she tells Chris about making a decision without involving her,

“It seems like you’ve made a decision without me that you are moving in and I’m not."

As she walks away from Chris, she talks to a crew member from the production team and says,

“Ugh, look at his hand gestures right now. Even that, it’s like, it’s aggressive.”

Chris is seemingly frustrated and tells the producers that he has tried to be patient but cannot continue anymore. Alyssa calls him a "Sh***y car salesman who sells houses" and expresses concern for coming off as a "good person" on the show.

Married at First Sight couple Alyssa and Chris have had previous altercations and this just seems to add fuel to the fire. Alyssa confessed that Chris was not her type. Alyssa admitted throughout instances in the episode that she was not physically attracted to Chris and that he had just "rubbed her the wrong way."

The next episode of Married at First Sight brings more drama into the couple's lives. The show features four other couples, Mark and Lindsey, Steve and Noi, Jasmina and Michael, and Katina and Olajuwon. The show airs every Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET on Lifetime.

