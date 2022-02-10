Married at First Sight: Chris feels Alyssa is not in it for the right reasons

In an all-new episode of Lifetime's Married at First Sight, Chris and Alyssa's marriage is very close to a breaking point. From the moment the couple said, "I do," it has been nothing but a rocky road for the two. With the new episode, it looks like things aren't getting any better for the two in the near future.

Episode six of Married at First Sight saw Chris making yet another effort to establish a connection with his wife Alyssa, but it all went in vain when the couple realized they were not on the same page. Chris and Alyssa did not see eye-to-eye with respect to any of the decisions made on the show.

Married at First Sight couple Chris and Alyssa's tennis match turns into a heated argument

For couples on Married at First Sight, after the honeymoon period ends, the couple move in with each other for three months in their apartments before their decision day. But for Chris and Alyssa, the honeymoon period ended sooner rather than later.

When Chris brought the topic of them moving together, Alyssa was not on the same page, which led to an argument between the two that ended with Alyssa walking away from the conversation. The producers asked her if she even wanted to move into the apartment as a couple or is it logistically appealing to which she said,

"It's multiple things. like I love the other girls and I want to be a part of it with them.If they all are like, last minute, 'Oh, want to come over?' I can't just come over."

The producers then had to explain to Alyssa that the point of living in the apartment is to move in with the spouse and not alone. But Alyssa made it clear that she was not happy and that she hated him.

Chris realized that she was not giving their relationship a chance and walked away from the conversation. He felt that he had been patient throughout this journey but the same was not being reciprocated by Alyssa.

"I think that from the beginning I have always done what I thought she wanted. But I don't know that me doing what I think is reasonable for both of us is in line with what she is expecting of me, which to me comes off as a little selfish."

Married at First Sight star Chris finally confronted Alyssa and how she was not in it for the right reasons. But Alyssa felt that it was not fair for Chris to continuously provoke her and left the conversation hanging yet again.

This time though, Chris had provided her with an ultimatum to decide whether to go forward with this marriage or not. Alyssa preferred not to answer the same when the cameras were rolling which left Chris frustrated.

Married at First Sight airs every Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET on Lifetime.

