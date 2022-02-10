Married at First Sight: Mark and Lindsey bond with Chris, help him address issues

Lifetime's Married at First Sight episode six saw couples bond with other couples on the show to try and understand where they stand and help them address and understand how to be vocal about any issues or misunderstandings they might have with their partner.

Married at First Sight couple Mark and Lindsey sat with Chris to understand his experience, while Jasmina and Katina sat with Alyssa to see where she stood in her relationship with Chris. The episode also had Jasmina and Michael bond with Katina and Olajuwan and share their respective journeys.

Married at First Sight couple Mark and Lindsey help Chris address his issues with Alyssa

A fresh morning began for the couples on Married at First Sight, which began with Mark and Lindsey deciding to meet up with Chris to help him address his issues with Alyssa. Lindsey began by asking Chris how his experience had been since his wedding to Alyssa.

Chris revealed that the wedding was great, there were no arguments or disagreements. But later that night she eventually came out to address concerns and the next day, revealed there were many value differences.

Mark stressed the fact that they weren't even able to have a day's time to understand each other to which Chris said,

"We have literally never had a super.. like 'What's your last name, what do you do for work? These are the conversations [I wanted to have]."

Lindsey was quick to point out that Alyssa never gave Chris a chance.

"Like she had this vision in her head and when she saw you at the end of the aisle, you didn't fit that vision, physically and she instantly wrote you off."

Lindsey also confessed that Chris was probably exactly what Alyssa needed.

"The shame is she can't get out of her own way and in ten years she is gonna look back and go, 'He was a great guy, he was patient, he would love me that way I needed to be loved, he would have done anything and I threw him away."

Mark confessed that he would not be able to be calm about this if he was in Chris's shoes. In a confessional, Mark said,

"Chris is just being the bigger man in this than I think a lot of us could be. I think a lot of us could be a bigger person but at some point we would have to be like, 'What are you doing?'"

Mark also conveyed his feelings to Alyssa through the confessional.

"When you signed up, what were you thinking? Did you think it was gonna be a magical dream guy? It wasn't. It was gonna be a lot of things that make sense for a marriage."

Married at First Sight stars Jasmina and Katina sat with Alyssa to discuss her issues with Chris. Alyssa revealed that she had been putting in the same efforts as everyone else and was disappointed with who the experts matched her with. Jasmina advised Alyssa to talk to Chris as bluntly and clearly as possible to resolve their issues.

Also Read Article Continues below

Married at First Sight airs every Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET on Lifetime.

Edited by Sabika