"She is a lot": Fans react to Jasmina's outburst at Michael on Married At First Sight

Just when fans thought Married At First Sight couple Jasmina and Michael were navigating their way through the relationship, the duo hit another bump. In Episode 10 of the show, Dr. Viviana visited the cast members to talk about where they stood in terms of physical and emotional intimacy.

During the expert intervention session, Dr. Viviana asked them to journal their thoughts and feelings for them to better communicate in the future.

Eventually, when the couple sat down to talk about the session with the expert, Jasmina preferred speaking more than journaling her thoughts down. However, it was her way of communicating it to Michael that fans did not feel comfortable with. One fan tweeted:

P—K—H @Riverbaby64 @MAFSLifetime @DoctorViviana She is a lot. He is really trying and she seems to make it all his fault. Maybe she is a female Olajuwon. @MAFSLifetime @DoctorViviana She is a lot. He is really trying and she seems to make it all his fault. Maybe she is a female Olajuwon.

For Jasmina and Michael, communication has always been an issue, with the duo having differences with respect to the way they speak to each other.

Married At First Sight fans disappointed at Jasmina's approach to communicating with Michael

Married At First Sight fans have been raising concerns over Jasmina's way of communicating with Michael. After witnessing the couple's interaction in Episode 10, they were only firmer in their belief:

A @SoPrettyNWitty @MAFSLifetime @DoctorViviana Idk what Jasmine’s problem is. She finds a fault/issue with almost everything Michael says or does. I’m wondering what’s going on behind the cameras @MAFSLifetime @DoctorViviana Idk what Jasmine’s problem is. She finds a fault/issue with almost everything Michael says or does. I’m wondering what’s going on behind the cameras

👑 Alexea @OMG_ThatsSoLEXI @MAFSLifetime @DoctorViviana Jasmina is too spicy all the time like she acts like she doesn’t like him. Everything he says and does she’s already annoyed. You can tell she’s not attracted to him. @MAFSLifetime @DoctorViviana Jasmina is too spicy all the time like she acts like she doesn’t like him. Everything he says and does she’s already annoyed. You can tell she’s not attracted to him.

Mary Rose Moskowitz @veritasjc @MAFSLifetime @DoctorViviana Jasmina seems to think she is way above Michael in so many ways. Her understanding of marriage is seriously flawed. She is condescending and no man should put up with her behavior. Michael is trying. Until Jasmina accepts she is part of the ‘therapy’ they will get nowhere. @MAFSLifetime @DoctorViviana Jasmina seems to think she is way above Michael in so many ways. Her understanding of marriage is seriously flawed. She is condescending and no man should put up with her behavior. Michael is trying. Until Jasmina accepts she is part of the ‘therapy’ they will get nowhere.

Married At First Sight couple Jasmina and Michael argue over expert advice

After the expert intervention, Jasmina sat down with Michael and asked him about his conversation with the Married At First Sight expert, Dr. Viviana. He confessed that writing his feelings in a journal would be a good idea as they weren't able to let the other person talk during the intervention.

For Jasmina, talking and communicating verbally was a better way of presenting their thoughts and emotions. Michael explained how he was the one putting in the effort with this exercise and said:

"Okay, but this is our issue. Why does this sound like I'm the one doing the exercise? If there's an issue that we both need to fix, we should be doing the same things to help that issue be fixed."

Jasmina replied:

"If I'm telling you I don't need to journal, then I don't need to journal. Why do I need to write in a journal if I'm vocally telling you, 'Hey, I'm done, you can speak now."

Disappointed with Michael, she walked away. She later said in a confessional:

"I feel like he's just not hearing me out, and it's just his way or no way. This is not how it should be in a marriage."

The couple ended up not having a proper conversation which frustrated Michael. In a confessional, he said:

"When Jasmina is pointing fingers, it's a constant battle, it's a constant struggle. It becomes a 'you against me' thing, when in a marriage it should be an 'us' thing. If we can't figure out how to resolve small conflicts. then we're never gonna get to the point where we can resolve bigger issues in our marriage."

The next five weeks look tough for this couple, considering all the miscommunication and arguments they've been having. Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store for them on "decision day." Married At First Sight airs every Wednesday at 9.00 pm ET on Lifetime.

Edited by Siddharth Satish