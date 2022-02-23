Married At First Sight: Lindsey clashes with Katina, makes Mark uncomfortable

A night of bowling takes a turn for the worse, according to a teaser by Lifetime's Married At First Sight. Lindsey makes comments about intimacy in a relationship and gets defensive after Katina's reaction to the same.

The Married At First Sight stars exchange words, reminding viewers of their clash on their honeymoon trip to Puerto Rico and making Mark uncomfortable. He addresses the issue created by Lindsey, following which she lashes out at him.

After Chris and Alyssa are officially out of the show following their divorce, it is time for the couple's family and friends to meet them, according to a preview shown in the seventh episode. While they enjoy their time together, it is when they meet the other couples that arguments ensue.

Married At First Sight stars Lindsey and Katina argue

In a teaser shared by the show on social media, Lindsey opened up about her views on intimacy and said:

“You can’t have intimacy with somebody unless you’ve had conflict with them first.”

The statement drew a baffled reaction from Katina, who disapprovingly shook her head and frowned while drinking her beer. When Lindsey asks why the star rolled her eyes, she replies saying:

“I’m not trying to argue with you on camera again. You know not to talk to me girl. Stay over there.”

This isn't the first time the duo have found themselves at odds. The stars first had an argument during an off-camera incident on their honeymoon trip to Puerto Rico. Lindsey got into an argument with Katina's husband, Olajuwon, after which the latter defended her spouse and said:

“You poke people … You’re like five years old. And then when you get a reaction, you play victim so much. You’re manipulative.”

When the duo appeared on Married At First Sight Afterparty, they discussed Lindsey's argument with Olajuwon along with host Keshia Knight Pulliam. Katina spoke about how it was necessary for her as a person of color to defend her husband and said:

”You say you want to fight him. So because you came for my husband, my husband is a Black man, you’re a white woman, as soon as I hear “I want to fight him’ it’s not his job anymore. I’m going to step in place for him."

Pulliam contributed to the conversation, adding that there was a layer of “cultural context” to the situation that Lindsey may not have understood because of her race. She said,

“I just want you to understand that there’s some things in this world that, unless you’re a Black woman, you can’t understand because you haven’t had that experience."

Married At First Sight star Lindsey lashes out at husband Mark

Keeping in mind Lindsey and Katina's previous argument during their honeymoon, Mark asked his wife not to move forward with the conversation. He said:

“You shouldn’t have said that Like, it’s awkward. I feel awkward when you do that. I think that given your history, you shouldn’t say anything. It’s gonna cause an argument.”

However, Lindsey feels Mark isn't taking her side, which sparks further arguments. As he walks away from her, it only leads to more friction between them, causing her to retreat to the bathroom to vent her frustration.

The preview for episode eight also showed Steven and Noi getting into an argument as the former became acquainted with information that his wife had been talking about their relationship "not working out" in public.

Married At First Sight airs every Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET on Lifetime.

