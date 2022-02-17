Married At First Sight: Jasmina addresses Michael's aggressive behavior and lying about having female roommates

Married At First Sight couple Jasmina and Michael had a great time at their wedding reception, but the road has only been a bumpy one since. They have had issues communicating with each other because of Michael's fears that things might go wrong in their relationship.

During Pastor Cal's intervention on Married At First Sight, Jasmina addressed Michael's yelling and him lying about having female roommates. Michael never told Jasmina that he lived with two female roommates back home, despite having several opportunities to do so. This sparked a heated argument between them on the show.

Things got even more heated with Pastor Cal's intervention and the two started arguing in the expert's presence. The pastor then had to help the couple reach an agreement.

Married At First Sight couple Jasmina and Michael address their issues, get into an argument

Married At First Sight couple Jasmina and Michael sat with Pastor Cal to talk about the issues they had been facing in their marriage. Jasmina revealed that when Michael chose to bring topics off camera, he was very aggressive about it and had a disrespectful tone.

Michael felt that just because he had confessed that his aggression was something that was "work in progress" it got used against him every time they had an argument.

"It's almost like because I told her the fact that yes, this is something that I need to work on, it almost backfired on me because now she's painting a picture of who I am."

The argument began to heat up when Jasmina blamed Michael for always yelling when there were no cameras. She said:

"Michael... every single time we have a conflict, you yell, and there's no cameras to show that side."

Michael cut off Pastor Cal when he was about to provide advice and said:

"If you want to say that I was speaking in a tone that you didn't appreciate, I'll give you that. If you want to say that I was speaking in a condescending tone, I would give you that. But if you're saying that I am yelling at you, then that's just not true, Jas."

Pastor Cal explained to Michael the difference between "talking at" and "talking to" someone. The expert made Michael understand that his behavior was like treating Jasmina as his subordinate and someone of less value. The expert asked them to communicate better going forward.

Married At First Sight airs every Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET on Lifetime.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia