Will it be the fresh start that Jasmina and Michael are looking for on Married At First Sight?

With Pastor Cal's intervention on Married At First Sight, some couples managed to fix their communication issues, with some talking about family and employment while one couple decided on getting a divorce. Jasmina and Michael decided to "turn over a new leaf" in their relationship.

The Married At First Sight duo put their past behind them and decided to start over in their relationship. Michael visited his sister Claire to talk about the pair's lack of communication, their conflicts during their honeymoon, and how that resulted in Jasmina putting up walls. He said:

"After meeting with Pastor Cal, we decided 'let's just start fresh.' But we have a lot to work through."

Claire explained to Michael that the couple did not know each other that well yet and with constant conflicts between the pair, Jasmina was bound to seem distant.

"[You have to] understand that y'all don't know each other. She doesn't know you. For somebody who's as strong as her, you gotta understand she's vulnerable, she's being super open in a way that she's never been open before...when you feel like this, instantly, you're like 'let me protect this.'"

Married At First Sight stars Jasmina and Michael open up to their friends and family

While preparing for their housewarming party, Michael confessed that this could help the couple discover their fun sides and start afresh. He said:

"Our housewarming is coming up and it's very important to me and Jasmina...because we want to be able to be like 'I can have fun with this person.' We haven't had that. It is the start of the new beginning, turning over a new leaf. I'm excited."

Jasmina was also relieved to have crossed the first bump after Pastor Cal's intervention. The guests enjoyed a couple of games before Michael's sister Claire sat down for a chat with her sister-in-law. The Married At First Sight star revealed that she could have made an effort to look at the positives if he could fix his behavior.

"He's amazing..he's very sweet... we have so much in common. I hate that I made him feel [confused]. I just wasn't thinking about just saying nice things to someone that was just putting me in a negative space. Cause I was very upset with his behavior on our honeymoon."

Claire thought that the Married At First Sight experts "hit the nail" by pairing the two together. She added that her brother needed a strong woman like Jasmina beside him to keep him in check. Later, Michael addressed his troubles with communication as he sat with his wife's friends. He said,

"I think the one thing I'm still struggling with is trying to figure out, like, what to do the next time we have some type of conflict and how to maneuver. How do I get back in her space without feeling like too much or being overbearing?"

Jasmina's friends advised him to be patient and listen to what she had to say in addition to the couple figuring out where things went wrong instead of arguing.

With input from friends and family and deciding to start things from scratch, only time will decide the fate of the couple's relationship. The Married At First Sight couples only have six weeks left until they can make a decision on whether to spend the rest of their lives together or get a divorce.

