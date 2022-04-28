×
"Olajuwon is not a partner": Married at First Sight fans slam Olajuwon Dickerson for not supporting his wife's ambitions

Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson (Image via mafslifetime/Instagram)
Bhavya Kamra
Modified Apr 28, 2022 08:50 AM IST
Feature

Episode 16 of Married at First Sight Season 14 aired tonight, April 27, on Lifetime. The episode, Are You In, or Are You Out?, featured the couples getting anxious over the dooming decision day. Some couples found solace in the company of their family and friends as they tried to make up their minds on whether to stay in the marriage or get divorced.

Married at First Sight is a reality TV show where two strangers get married to each other as an experiment. After eight weeks of living together as husband and wife, they either choose to continue living with each other or get divorced.

With one couple walking out of the competition, the four remaining couples of the season are:

  • Michael Morency and Jasmina Outar
  • Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson
  • Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy
  • Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher

Married at First Sight fans are angry at Olajuwon's old-school thinking

Tonight on Married at First Sight, Olajuwon spoke to his coach about his insecurities regarding his wife, Katina Goode's ambitions. He confessed that he wanted to travel, but his wife's education might come in the way.

He revealed that her degree might take 4 to 5 years to complete, and he wants kids soon and wondered if she could pull both of the tasks together. He spoke to his friend about his apprehension if Katina would even do household chores while studying in school.

He revealed that he broke up with his ex-girlfriend for the same reason. He confessed to Katina about his insecurities. Katina also said she would feel insecure going back into the dating game if the experiment failed.

Fans were distraught with Olajuwon's behavior and felt that he was way too old-school.

Olajuwon is not a partner #mafs
So Oil of Olay:- wants Katina to hold her own but doesn't want her going back to school - wants a maid but doesn't want to be a provider - focuses what she can do better but not what he can do for herMy good sis deserves better! 😤 #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs https://t.co/CxcJwJ17tF
Olajuwon wants a maid and Katina can’t be that if she’s in school and working. Travel my ass. #MAFS
@DaveFlame45 @rj1975 @SassyCritic @MAFSLifetime @Kimmnng @StaceyWeikel @Louisiana_Cat @carrieleelily @dreamcatch27 @b_altima9876 @mzaliz @BdayQueenFeb13 @Spanx41 @Themrsshaw888 @AshUnapologetic @sixfootglamazon @lifetimetv Right, Dave! Or, if Olajuwon says YES on #DecisionDay, he'll blame Katina for him not fulfilling his dreams - which are nothing more than fantasies. 🙄 #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSightBoston #MAFSBoston
@PrincessKnightD @rj1975 @SassyCritic @MAFSLifetime @Kimmnng @StaceyWeikel @Louisiana_Cat @carrieleelily @dreamcatch27 @b_altima9876 @mzaliz @BdayQueenFeb13 @Spanx41 @Themrsshaw888 @AshUnapologetic @sixfootglamazon @lifetimetv Olajuwon continues to show no faith in Katina's abilities, lot's of people go to school, and travel. And he's sounding like he's looking for an excuse to say no on decision day. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MarriedAtFirstSightBoston #MAFSBoston
I really want Katina to get a way from Olay because he is selfish? What you mean you don’t want to hear nothing about school? He’s such a B.A.N. #mafs
Olajuwon gonna make a big deal of this school thing just so he has an excuse to walk huh? Lol #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight
So Olajuwan “don’t wanna hear anything about school”? He’ll make a great Dad. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight https://t.co/DmJKxVayIW
Chile 🙄 Katina would never be enough or complete with Olajuwon….Run for the hills Katina. He’s not the one 😂 #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight https://t.co/bMV5niAQOs
I don't knock Olajuwon for being over school, however, he's coming across as selfish while elevating himself as better than Katina because he can check that off his list. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS
Katina is pursuing a college degree, something people do whether married or single. She's not moving to a third world country to do so. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight

Other things that happened on Married at First Sight tonight

With one week left on the decision day, the couples tried to make up their minds by taking the help of their family and friends.

Lyndsay asked Mark to take a fertility test because she wanted to have children very soon and make sure that Mark could have kids. He passed the test. Mark spoke to his friend John about decision day and confessed that his mother was not feeling well.

He spoke about his wife's behavior and said,

"She is very very supportive.. She shows up when i need someone to show up"

But he also revealed his apprehension about the relationship because they disagreed over little things. John asked him to give Lyndsay a chance.

Noi met her friend Supri and talked about how far she had come with Steve's relationship. She also spoke about how she was concerned with Steve not having a job and not being able to do as many household chores as him. Steve decided to buy his wife another ring.

Michael spoke to his sisters, Tina, Claire, and Pam, about his reserves in marrying Jasmina, who later revealed that she felt connected to Michael but did not love him. His sisters advised him that he should start thinking about himself and wondered how long he could wait for his wife to fall in love with her.

Also Read Article Continues below

The next episode of Married at First Sight rolls out on May 11, 8.00 pm ET on Lifetime. Fans can also watch a livestream of the attack on DirecTV Stream, Philo, YouTube TV, Sling, and Fubo TV.

