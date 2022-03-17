"Think before you speak": Fans react as Katina and Olajuwon get into a major altercation on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight couple Katina and Olajuwan started strong, and their relationship appeared to be flourishing in their first few weeks together. However, their marriage now seems to be falling apart.
In Episode 11 of the unconventional dating show, the pair got into a major argument that raised questions about their relationship and their decision to stay together.
Olajuwon found a dating app on Katina's phone and subsequently erupted in anger. However, all hell broke loose when he started raising his voice at her.
Fans were not impressed with Olajuwon's behavior towards his wife. One fan tweeted:
Katina and Olajuwan have been at odds on almost every episode of the show, and no amount of expert intervention has helped them. Even when they get back on track after conversations with the show's experts, misunderstandings and miscommunication continue to get the better of them.
Fans react at Olajuwon's outburst at Katina on Married At First Sight
Fans were disappointed with Olajuwon's instigative outburst as he didn't allow Katina to talk at all. Instead, he raised his voice throughout their argument.
Fans have taken to social media to express their opinions about the incident, which took place on the latest episode of Lifetime's popular series.
Some fans believe that while Olajuwon was right to be angry, the tone he used and his delivery could have been better.
Other fans complained about the experts' lack of support for Katina and their disregard for Olajuwon's behavior.
Details of the major fight between Katina and Olajuwon on Married At First Sight
During Katina and Olajuwon's one-month anniversary dinner, the latter spoke about an issue that bothered him. He said:
"Me and Katina have great chemistry. But we're gonna be honest. There's something I noticed today on my way here that bothers me. If I address it [with everybody] here on camera, it could get ugly. "
Although Katina had no clue what he was talking about, she identified the problem after they got home. Apparently, she had a dating application on her phone, which she completely forgot about.
When Olajuwon found out about the app, he couldn't keep calm and began raising his voice at his wife. He said:
"The fact that it is still there on your phone is spit in my face. If I had this on my phone, would you think it's f***ed up? Katina, you are a stranger. I have to put in my 100% faith into a woman I do not know and I am putting my heart into this woman. I deleted every f***ing thing that makes you question who I am as a person."
After hearing him speak, Katina became frustrated and confronted him about his behavior.
In a confessional, Olajuwon said:
"I don't like to use the word 'divorce,' but you want to be out there looking for yourself, then you don't need to be on Married At First Sight."
During an intervention with the Married At First Sight experts, Olajuwan made it very clear that he has expectations from his wife that need to be fulfilled.
Meanwhile, viewers have already seen Katina's efforts to make the marriage work. From buying groceries, cooking food, and arranging for a movie night, she has taken it upon herself to meet her husband's wants and needs.