"Think before you speak": Fans react as Katina and Olajuwon get into a major altercation on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight couple Katina and Olajuwan started strong, and their relationship appeared to be flourishing in their first few weeks together. However, their marriage now seems to be falling apart.

In Episode 11 of the unconventional dating show, the pair got into a major argument that raised questions about their relationship and their decision to stay together.

Olajuwon found a dating app on Katina's phone and subsequently erupted in anger. However, all hell broke loose when he started raising his voice at her.

Fans were not impressed with Olajuwon's behavior towards his wife. One fan tweeted:

Erica @Erica19799660 Think before you speak. @MAFSLifetime Communication is the key, you have to talk things out and I really believe her I don’t think she realized it was still on her phone or maybe she did I don’t know but he cannot continue to yell at her that’s crazy.Think before you speak. @MAFSLifetime Communication is the key, you have to talk things out and I really believe her I don’t think she realized it was still on her phone or maybe she did I don’t know but he cannot continue to yell at her that’s crazy. 😔 Think before you speak.

Katina and Olajuwan have been at odds on almost every episode of the show, and no amount of expert intervention has helped them. Even when they get back on track after conversations with the show's experts, misunderstandings and miscommunication continue to get the better of them.

Fans react at Olajuwon's outburst at Katina on Married At First Sight

Fans were disappointed with Olajuwon's instigative outburst as he didn't allow Katina to talk at all. Instead, he raised his voice throughout their argument.

Fans have taken to social media to express their opinions about the incident, which took place on the latest episode of Lifetime's popular series.

Sammii 💞🦄🛍 @SheisSammii @MAFSLifetime Sometimes it’s not what you say, it’s how you say it. Why is it so hard to sit down and talk and not yell ? @MAFSLifetime Sometimes it’s not what you say, it’s how you say it. Why is it so hard to sit down and talk and not yell ?

Openly Black Karen🖤 @KarenDrives @SheisSammii @MAFSLifetime When you've a very specific idea of how marriage is supposed to go, the urge to show your manliness through aggression has to be profound. @SheisSammii @MAFSLifetime When you've a very specific idea of how marriage is supposed to go, the urge to show your manliness through aggression has to be profound.

April G. @natasha80147 @MAFSLifetime He looking for a excuse. The cooking and cleaning thing didn't work so now he blowing this up without looking at the darn app to see if she actively engaging or stop being insecure ask her to delete it and keep it moving. @MAFSLifetime He looking for a excuse. The cooking and cleaning thing didn't work so now he blowing this up without looking at the darn app to see if she actively engaging or stop being insecure ask her to delete it and keep it moving.

Alicia @arobe01 @MAFSLifetime Olajuwon not knowing how to talk to Katrina, yet again. If her activity was during the marriage, it’s a problem. If she wouldn’t delete the app, another problem. Y’all was just single 3 weeks ago, please calm down. #MAFS @MAFSLifetime Olajuwon not knowing how to talk to Katrina, yet again. If her activity was during the marriage, it’s a problem. If she wouldn’t delete the app, another problem. Y’all was just single 3 weeks ago, please calm down. #MAFS https://t.co/SIpBrgGQkR

debra sullivan @finniesfriend @MAFSLifetime I don’t like the way his jealousy is triggered. It like an eruption. But I’m glad to see that she stood up to him and yelled back. When you’ve had enough, you’ve had enough. @MAFSLifetime I don’t like the way his jealousy is triggered. It like an eruption. But I’m glad to see that she stood up to him and yelled back. When you’ve had enough, you’ve had enough.

Some fans believe that while Olajuwon was right to be angry, the tone he used and his delivery could have been better.

Terry Matthews @mattleggs @maura_gmail @MAFSLifetime I like her lol but u are right, he's not yelling, I know yelling too, his delivery could be better. Olajuwon said from day one he deleted all his social media which was a mental note to self to see if she would follow suit, she didn't got caught and now it's an issue. @maura_gmail @MAFSLifetime I like her lol but u are right, he's not yelling, I know yelling too, his delivery could be better. Olajuwon said from day one he deleted all his social media which was a mental note to self to see if she would follow suit, she didn't got caught and now it's an issue.

Heatherly - VOTE BLUE! @vexer_will @mattleggs @maura_gmail @MAFSLifetime It may not be yelling but his tone & manner are completely inappropriate. And I wonder if he mentioned he’d deleted his apps & asked her calmly if she had any on her phone & if she’d delete them. Or was this another one of his stupid “tests” to see how she reacts w/o telling her? @mattleggs @maura_gmail @MAFSLifetime It may not be yelling but his tone & manner are completely inappropriate. And I wonder if he mentioned he’d deleted his apps & asked her calmly if she had any on her phone & if she’d delete them. Or was this another one of his stupid “tests” to see how she reacts w/o telling her?

Tahisha Adams @MsTBeautiful_ @LonWishom . @MAFSLifetime Boom!! That's how mature adults who genuinely care about themselves and others communicate. I get it...when emotions are high you want to go off. But, at the end of day this is your life partner...show @LonWishom @MAFSLifetime Boom!! That's how mature adults who genuinely care about themselves and others communicate. I get it...when emotions are high you want to go off. But, at the end of day this is your life partner...show ❤.

Shan 🖤 @brewsy_love @MAFSLifetime I get his point but his delivery is ALWAYS off putting. @MAFSLifetime I get his point but his delivery is ALWAYS off putting.

Other fans complained about the experts' lack of support for Katina and their disregard for Olajuwon's behavior.

Typo’d Mary @SugarMaven @fine_as_wine1 @MAFSLifetime The experts will calm her down, tell her that he’s right to be suspicious, that he can’t be vulnerable around her and tell her to make more changes. Meanwhile they’ll tell Ola that he should give her another chance. All the while not addressing his abusive behavior towards her. @fine_as_wine1 @MAFSLifetime The experts will calm her down, tell her that he’s right to be suspicious, that he can’t be vulnerable around her and tell her to make more changes. Meanwhile they’ll tell Ola that he should give her another chance. All the while not addressing his abusive behavior towards her.

Toni @MissToniW #MAFS #Olajuloser #Katina @MAFSLifetime Aren’t the “Experts” tired of dropping the ball?!! He’s abusive & she’s been abused….where was there a green light for this @MAFSLifetime Aren’t the “Experts” tired of dropping the ball?!! He’s abusive & she’s been abused….where was there a green light for this 😒 #MAFS #Olajuloser #Katina

Carolyn @Carolyn60761448 after this screen they should put a end to these two.. and I'm guess he isn't going to be too well received if people see Ola out and about in Boston!!!! @MAFSLifetime How in the hell have the experts let it get this far..after this screen they should put a end to these two.. and I'm guess he isn't going to be too well received if people see Ola out and about in Boston!!!! @MAFSLifetime How in the hell have the experts let it get this far..😒 after this screen they should put a end to these two.. and I'm guess he isn't going to be too well received if people see Ola out and about in Boston!!!!

Details of the major fight between Katina and Olajuwon on Married At First Sight

During Katina and Olajuwon's one-month anniversary dinner, the latter spoke about an issue that bothered him. He said:

"Me and Katina have great chemistry. But we're gonna be honest. There's something I noticed today on my way here that bothers me. If I address it [with everybody] here on camera, it could get ugly. "

Although Katina had no clue what he was talking about, she identified the problem after they got home. Apparently, she had a dating application on her phone, which she completely forgot about.

When Olajuwon found out about the app, he couldn't keep calm and began raising his voice at his wife. He said:

"The fact that it is still there on your phone is spit in my face. If I had this on my phone, would you think it's f***ed up? Katina, you are a stranger. I have to put in my 100% faith into a woman I do not know and I am putting my heart into this woman. I deleted every f***ing thing that makes you question who I am as a person."

After hearing him speak, Katina became frustrated and confronted him about his behavior.

In a confessional, Olajuwon said:

"I don't like to use the word 'divorce,' but you want to be out there looking for yourself, then you don't need to be on Married At First Sight."

During an intervention with the Married At First Sight experts, Olajuwan made it very clear that he has expectations from his wife that need to be fulfilled.

Meanwhile, viewers have already seen Katina's efforts to make the marriage work. From buying groceries, cooking food, and arranging for a movie night, she has taken it upon herself to meet her husband's wants and needs.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh