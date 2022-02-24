Married At First Sight: Katina and Olajuwon discuss intimacy and communication with friends

In episode eight of the show, the couples on Married At First Sight got to meet with their friends and family after they began living together. Katina and Olajuwon had their own issues sorted out during Pastor Cal's intervention, and decided to work through the advice to ensure smoother communication in their relationship.

While meeting their friends separately, Olajuwon spoke about the intimate issues that the couple were facing. He said that the couple shared many similarities but still wasn't sure on being intimate with her.

"Yo, she reminds me of me in just so many ways, it's crazy...like, the chemistry is there. But s*x wise, Pastor Cal told me [break the ice, change her life]. In other words, that's what he told me. But I worry that if I do it...I will look at this differently. Because I don't know her on a full mental [level]."

His friend Jeff confessed that it was surprising that Olajuwon hadn't been intimate with her, considering he never had this problem while seeing other women. The Married At First Sight star was advised not to overthink the situation and also not to demand too much from Katina.

Married At First Sight couple Katina and Olajuwon learn more about each other through their friends

While preparing for their housewarming party on Married At First Sight, Katina confessed that her friends did not have the best opinion of her husband when they first met, and hoped that they would get to see the real side of Olajuwon today.

In a confessional, one of Katina's friends opened up about Olajuwon. She said:

"The day after the wedding, when we met Olajuwon, I was like, 'I don't like him.' So for me I just wanna make sure that, like, he is just as invested in the process as she is."

Married At First Sight star Katina confessed to her friends that her husband's personality was a little too much but she was ready to make that adjustment in her life. The star also revealed that the couple hadn't been intimate yet, which her friends felt was a "red flag."

Later, Jeff and Katina spoke to each other where she confessed that the couple got along really well and that their connection was "strong." Her only issue was her husband's aggressiveness, which she found unmanageable.

While talking to Katina's friends, Olajuwon revealed that his wife was holding back her emotions and actions. He said:

"Yeah she holds back..but I've told her before 'you gotta let loose, let your heart come out.' Cause you see that right from me, like I am a strong, opinionated person, I'm passionate when I say, like...'when I have my little tantrum, you have not slipped on me.'"

Jasmina's friends asked Michael to treat her with the same grace and dignity that she gave him and also advised him to be mindful of his delivery and tone.

With each passing episode, the couple seem to be putting more and more effort into their relationship. Having an open conversation with their friends has also helped the pair understand each other better. Further episodes will reveal whether all of this has been worth it or not.

Married At First Sight airs every Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET on Lifetime.

Edited by Atul S