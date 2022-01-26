‘Million Dollar Hustle’ cast list: Dianna Williams and others in Lifetime’s reality series

Million Dollar Hustle is an upcoming reality series on Lifetime led by self-made millionaire Stormy Wellington. She will personally and financially help women leaders succeed while they fight for a place in her inner elite circle.

The official synopsis reads:

“Women leaders, known as the Circle of Bosses, battle it out to win challenges and bring in the dollars, all while fighting to keep their place within author, entrepreneur and self-made millionaire Stormy Wellington's inner circle.”

Wellington, popularly called “Coach Stormy,” is a fitness instructor, influencer, entrepreneur, author, and television personality.

Her inner circle includes elite women from the field of business, writing, and entertainment. Let’s have a look at the cast list for the new reality show, Million Dollar Hustle.

Meet the ladies of Wellington’s inner circle

Dianna Williams

Dianna Williams, a 43-year-old Mississippi native, is a television personality and choreographer.

Williams founded Miss D’s Dancing Dolls (2001), and later began her own dance studio called Dollhouse Dance Factory. She is best known for Lifetime’s hit dance reality show, Bring It!, where her protégés from Miss D’s Dancing Dolls participate in various challenges.

The dancer graduated in Criminal Justice from Jackson State University. Post graduation, Williams worked toward becoming a choreographer. Over the years, she has earned fame and fortune and is counted as part of Wellington’s inner circle.

Maniya “Essence” Canty

Maniya “Essence” Canty is Wellington’s 21-year-old daughter who is also an entrepreneur. She runs Pure Essence University, an institution where Canty provides educational and financial help to aspiring entrepreneurs.

Canty is also the owner of a clothing line, Pre Essence fashion. In addition, she is a health influencer as well.

According to reports, she was kicked out of the house by her mother during the filming of Million Dollar Hustle. The socialite's daughter posted about it on her Instagram story last month.

Nathalie Nicole Smith

Nathalie Nicole Smith is an author and speaker from Houston, Miami. She runs her own website where she serves as a success coach. The company also sells skincare and wellness products.

Smith is a Howard University graduate with a double major in business and communications. She started her career at MAC Cosmetics as a makeup artist and later founded her own beauty line, Plush Beauty.

The entrepreneur is also the founder of Women Who Boss Network and a National Marketing Director at Total Life Changes.

She has been featured in several publications, including Bronze Magazine, Huffington Post, MLM Nation and Business For Home.

When will ‘Million Dollar Hustle’ air?

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Million Dollar Hustle will also include Bawselady, Bianca Shadai, Tammy Price, and Ana Cantera.

Also Read Article Continues below

The upcoming reality series will comprise 10 episodes and will premiere on Lifetime on Saturday, January 29 at 10.00 pm ET.

Edited by Saman