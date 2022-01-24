What is K. Michelle's net worth? Fortune explored ahead of Lifetime's 'My Killer Body with K. Michelle' premiere

Singer Kimberly Michelle Pate, more popularly known as K. Michelle, is all set to transform the lives of people with botched plastic surgery in her new series, My Killer Body with K. Michelle. The Lifetime show premieres on February 3, 2022.

In My Killer Body with K. Michelle, the American rapper, who herself has battled the side effects of plastic surgery, will hear the story of two patients and help them reverse life-threatening surgeries to get the body they will love.

Net Worth of K. Michelle

The R&B recording artist Kimberly Michelle’s net worth is $2.5 Million.

Michelle, who had her career breakthrough with VH1's docu-soap Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, has never shied away from talking about her desire to get the perfect figure and going under the knife to get one.

And in the hope of a picture-perfect body, the actress had silicone injected into her butt and hips but later faced a near-death experience due to the implant.

Speaking of her ordeal to People, Michelle revealed:

“He wasn’t a doctor — it was black market, it was these 'hydrogel' injections — that's what they were being called. When I found out my favorite rapper did it, that's when I decided, 'I'm getting it done.'”

For five years, the procedure caused no problems, but in 2017, K. Michelle began to experience side effects of the wrong implants like fatigue, migraines, back, and leg pain. On examination, doctors found that the silicone had spread down her legs, “damaging her tissue and threatening her overall health”.

Then, in January of 2018, on the doctor’s recommendation, the R&B chart-topper underwent liposuction to remove the silicon, but it only worsened her condition. The procedure further spread silicon into her body. As a result, Michelle was rushed to the emergency room a few weeks after the operation to get two blood transfusions.

Finally, she had to get four more surgeries to remove silicon, which left her flawed.

She told Insider:

“It's the scariest thing in life, and I'm a tough girl. I had these lumps and I was very disfigured.”

However, Michelle again got fillers for her nose in 2018.

Keen to share her traumatizing ordeal and help those in need, the star will host My Killer Body with K. Michelle, which is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and Kingdom Reign Entertainment, on February 3, 2022 on Lifetime.

