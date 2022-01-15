Sean O'Malley seemingly calls out American rap sensation Ye on Twitter

Sean O'Malley has called out popular American rapper Ye, aka Kanye West.

Taking to Twitter, the UFC bantamweight star sent a message to the Donda rapper. This came shortly after it was reported that Ye was involved in an altercation with a fan in Los Angeles.

Ye has reportedly been accused of battery after allegedly assaulting a fan on Thursday. The altercation happened after a verbal exchange between Ye and the fan.

"Where you at Ye" wrote Sean O'Malley.

If Ye is found guilty of assault charges, he will reportedly face a total of six months behind bars.

According to Vibe, the incident occurred around 3 a.m. outside the Soho Warehouse in downtown Los Angeles, California. The incident took place after the autograph seeker made an offensive comment towards Ye. The rapper reportedly went on to punch the person once in the head and once in the neck.

Over the past few months, celebrity boxing has taken the world of combat sports by storm. Several rappers have competed in boxing matches lately, including DDG and Blueface.

However, the chances of a potential boxing match between O'Malley and Ye seem slim. Ye hasn't shown any interest in entering the world of boxing. O'Malley fighting outside of the UFC seems quite unlikely as well.

Sean O'Malley is currently on the back of a successful 2021

Sean O'Malley was highly successful in 2021 in the UFC. 'Sugar' scored three victories inside the octagon, starting with a win over Thomas Almeida at UFC 260 in March.

O'Malley's second victory was over the debuting Kris Moutinho at UFC 264. It was an incredible showcase of guts and resilience from Moutinho. 'Sugar' capped off the year with a big win over Raulian Paiva at UFC 269.

During the latest edition of the Suga Sunday Service, O'Malley claimed that 2022 could be relatively quiet for the bantamweight sensation as he recovers from a thumb injury:

“I can’t fight March 5, it’s too soon. And I don’t think they’re having a Vegas card in April, in May. I might not fight for a while,” said O'Malley.

A fight between O'Malley and fellow bantamweight star Adrian Yanez could be booked this year. The two men are currently without an opponent but have expressed an interest in fighting one another.

