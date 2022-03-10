"Lindsey doesn't have a filter": Fans react as Lindsey addresses intimacy issues on Married At First Sight

The relationship between Mark and Lindsey on Married At First Sight has seen its ups and downs. Over time, the duo has talked about communication issues, lack of physical and emotional intimacy, and anger management. In Episode 10 of the show, the couple went through another expert intervention.

Dr. Viviana scheduled a meeting with them to understand where they stood in terms of physical connection and emotional compatibility. The couple has had conversations in the past where Lindsey stressed upon not having the intimacy that she expected from her husband.

With expert intervention, Lindsey made it clear that there hadn't been a physical connection between the two since their honeymoon. Fans of the show were disappointed in the way she conducted herself throughout the show. One fan tweeted:

Dr. Viviana confronted her about her behavior and how that was creating problems between them.

Fans disappointed at Lindsey's conduct towards her husband on Married At First Sight

Fans had a problem with Lindsey's delivery when she spoke about the lack of intimacy between her and Mark. Fans took to social media to express their disappointment at Lindsey's behavior over the last few episodes:

Sandra Lott-Guillory @GuilloryLott @MAFSLifetime @DoctorViviana Lindsey is a disrespectful wife she is not concerned with Mark’s happiness or likings. She is selfish and prefers to live her life as per her whims and fancies by not considering her spouse’s opinions and desires. @MAFSLifetime @DoctorViviana Lindsey is a disrespectful wife she is not concerned with Mark’s happiness or likings. She is selfish and prefers to live her life as per her whims and fancies by not considering her spouse’s opinions and desires. https://t.co/q7QSbnVT9I

SonShyne @ShunShunni @MAFSLifetime . Lindsey’s mouth independently is ABUSIVE. ANYBODY that attacks your vulnerabilities the way Lindsey has/does during an argument or when you give them a boundary line. Don't TRUST them to protect your heart. @DoctorViviana Lindsey is LUCKY! Her HUSBAND on the other hand, should. Lindsey’s mouth independently is ABUSIVE. ANYBODY that attacks your vulnerabilities the way Lindsey has/does during an argument or when you give them a boundary line. Don't TRUST them to protect your heart. @MAFSLifetime @DoctorViviana Lindsey is LUCKY! Her HUSBAND on the other hand, should 🏃. Lindsey’s mouth independently is ABUSIVE. ANYBODY that attacks your vulnerabilities the way Lindsey has/does during an argument or when you give them a boundary line. Don't TRUST them to protect your heart. https://t.co/s3lFIOdGwC

Jodie @Jodie88883853 @MAFSLifetime @DoctorViviana Lindsey is so disgusting! Sssoo disgusting. And the definition of rude! How the he// did you guys pick her??? 🤮🤢🤮 @MAFSLifetime @DoctorViviana Lindsey is so disgusting! Sssoo disgusting. And the definition of rude! How the he// did you guys pick her??? 🤮🤢🤮

Fans were also in support of Dr. Viviana calling out Lindsey's rude behavior and making her understand that this will not help them have the connection she wants:

Anna Dolan @gemdolan @MAFSLifetime @DoctorViviana Yes thank you Dr. Viviana tell Lindsey how rude and crass she is & there’s no need for that. Jasmina is the problem, it’s her way or the Highway. The poor man can’t even talk without her getting pissed. @MAFSLifetime @DoctorViviana Yes thank you Dr. Viviana tell Lindsey how rude and crass she is & there’s no need for that. Jasmina is the problem, it’s her way or the Highway. The poor man can’t even talk without her getting pissed.

FreeSpirit @FreeSpirit751 @MAFSLifetime @DoctorViviana Leave it to Dr Viv to say it how it is. Lindsay if you talk down to him no man gonna come back for more. @MAFSLifetime @DoctorViviana Leave it to Dr Viv to say it how it is. Lindsay if you talk down to him no man gonna come back for more.

Married At First Sight expert Dr. Viviana calls out Lindsey for her behavior

In Episode 10 of Married At First Sight, Dr. Viviana visited Mark and Lindsey to counsel them on having a better physical and emotional intimacy.

When asked about the trajectory of their s*x life, Lindsey admitted to the couple not having a physical connection since their honeymoon. She said:

"It's dead. On our wedding night, he was like, 'I'm gonna treat you so well.' It wasn't bad for the first time. It wasn't really satisfying."

After hearing her response, the expert was quick to point out her rudeness and said:

"Do you want to have a good s*x life with him? [If yes], then you need to not be so rude when you're talking about it."

Before the expert visited the couple, Lindsey spoke to her friend about her physical connection with Mark. She said:

"I like Mark, I see the potential in him. But let me tell you what upsets me, like, he started being intimate with me and then pulling way back. Like he keeps telling me, 'I don't just wanna have s*x with you, I want it to be intimate and emotional.'"

With only five weeks until decision day, viewers will have to tune in every week to see how things unfold between Lindsey and Mark.

Married At First Sight airs every Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET on Lifetime.

Edited by Siddharth Satish