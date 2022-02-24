"Lindsey doesn't fight fair": Fans react as Lindsey clashes with Mark on 'Married At First Sight'

Married At First Sight couple Mark and Lindsey have been running into major arguments since their honeymoon in Puerto Rico. With Pastor Cal's intervention, the duo tried fixing their communication, but it looks like the relationship has taken a turn for the worse with their fight on episode eight of the show.

Lindsey voiced her frustration with her husband Mark after they had an argument over the former's inappropriate behavior in public. While speaking to the producer, she pointed out how the star was rethinking their marriage because her husband was not ready to take her side.

"Tell me one other wife that would deal with this s**t and that would be okay with supporting you through this s**t. I hazmatted a suit on your infested apartment because you don't have your s**t together."

Fans were not happy with the way Lindsey handled the situation. One fan tweeted:

Shayla @_toushay_ #Marriedatfirstsight Lindsey doesn’t fight fair! Mark was literally talking about something happening in the moment, but she brings up the past #mafs #Marriedatfirstsight Boston Lindsey doesn’t fight fair! Mark was literally talking about something happening in the moment, but she brings up the past #mafs #Marriedatfirstsight #MarriedatfirstsightBoston

The producer suggested that there's still value in the pair's relationship, which Lindsey did not agree with. She said:

"I don't see him right now as good. I can't see it right now. You've literally pushed me so far off...I'm going to go back into South Boston with my good life and have fun."

'Married At First Sight' fans disappointed with Lindsey's behavior

Married At First Sight fans were disheartened at Lindsey's behavior towards Mark and took to social media to express their feelings.

April G. @natasha80147 #MarriedAtFirstSight Lindsey has good qualities but the bad outweigh the good. Mark seems like a sweet guy. She’s going to suck the happiness out of him by the end of this #mafs Lindsey has good qualities but the bad outweigh the good. Mark seems like a sweet guy. She’s going to suck the happiness out of him by the end of this #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight

Emily @MissEMILYs #MAFSBoston Mark could be a good balance for Lindsey. Instead, she lashes out at him when she should be using him as her voice of reason. #MarriedAtFirstSight Mark could be a good balance for Lindsey. Instead, she lashes out at him when she should be using him as her voice of reason. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSBoston

Jess ❤️ @Jessica_Tribble



She is a manipulator, and she uses her “kindness” as a weapon every time he says or does something she doesn't like.



#MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight Mark really needs to stop saying Lindsey is nurturing and helpful.She is a manipulator, and she uses her “kindness” as a weapon every time he says or does something she doesn't like. Mark really needs to stop saying Lindsey is nurturing and helpful. She is a manipulator, and she uses her “kindness” as a weapon every time he says or does something she doesn't like. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight https://t.co/ATmNFxhOhP

Fans also felt bad for Mark, and some felt that he shouldn't have been treated this way, while others guessed that he might follow in Chris' footsteps to divorce Lindsey.

Gina.Christine🇺🇸🇮🇹 @Gina__Christine

Every turn she gets she throws him under the bus and he's too nice to speak up.

He needs to pull a Chris and divorce her!

#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS @MAFSLifetime Is Lyndsey's life goal to embarrass Mark?Every turn she gets she throws him under the bus and he's too nice to speak up.He needs to pull a Chris and divorce her! @MAFSLifetime Is Lyndsey's life goal to embarrass Mark?Every turn she gets she throws him under the bus and he's too nice to speak up.He needs to pull a Chris and divorce her!#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS

KJ @JKCanada2021

#MarriedAtFirstSight If I were Mark, I would be embarrassed too when Lindsay drinks & acts the way she does. #MAFSBoston If I were Mark, I would be embarrassed too when Lindsay drinks & acts the way she does. #MAFSBoston#MarriedAtFirstSight

Mark speaks to Chris about the pair's relationship going downhill

Mark had a separate conversation with castmate Chris Collette about his own frustrations, weighing in on the pros and cons of the relationship. He said:

"I feel like I'm in this awkward situation where I'm trying to get to know her but we can't get to know each other. Like I can't catch feelings...I think she's done a great job at trying to be very nurturing in so many ways towards me. But we just have very different personalities."

In a confessional, Mark said:

"She can't let things go sometimes. She can't bury the hatchet on something that happened. She can't not speak up at times when I feel like she should walk away from things...this isn't what I want in a wife. I can't fall in love with that."

Married At First Sight star Lindsey complained to the producer about the couple not having an intimate physical relationship. The lack of initiative from Mark's end bothered her, and she voiced her disappointment out loud for everyone to hear.

The Married At First Sight preview for episode nine showed the couple taking a fresh start after the argument, with Mark trying to address the issues that the pair are having in their relationship.

Other couples are also trying to navigate their issues and move forward with their marriage on the next episode of Married At First Sight, airing Wednesdays at 8:00 PM ET on Lifetime.

