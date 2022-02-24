"Lindsey doesn't fight fair": Fans react as Lindsey clashes with Mark on 'Married At First Sight'

Married At First Sight couple Mark and Lindsey have been running into major arguments since their honeymoon in Puerto Rico. With Pastor Cal's intervention, the duo tried fixing their communication, but it looks like the relationship has taken a turn for the worse with their fight on episode eight of the show.
Lindsey voiced her frustration with her husband Mark after they had an argument over the former's inappropriate behavior in public. While speaking to the producer, she pointed out how the star was rethinking their marriage because her husband was not ready to take her side.
"Tell me one other wife that would deal with this s**t and that would be okay with supporting you through this s**t. I hazmatted a suit on your infested apartment because you don't have your s**t together."
Fans were not happy with the way Lindsey handled the situation. One fan tweeted:
The producer suggested that there's still value in the pair's relationship, which Lindsey did not agree with. She said:
"I don't see him right now as good. I can't see it right now. You've literally pushed me so far off...I'm going to go back into South Boston with my good life and have fun."
'Married At First Sight' fans disappointed with Lindsey's behavior
Married At First Sight fans were disheartened at Lindsey's behavior towards Mark and took to social media to express their feelings.
Fans also felt bad for Mark, and some felt that he shouldn't have been treated this way, while others guessed that he might follow in Chris' footsteps to divorce Lindsey.
Mark speaks to Chris about the pair's relationship going downhill
Mark had a separate conversation with castmate Chris Collette about his own frustrations, weighing in on the pros and cons of the relationship. He said:
"I feel like I'm in this awkward situation where I'm trying to get to know her but we can't get to know each other. Like I can't catch feelings...I think she's done a great job at trying to be very nurturing in so many ways towards me. But we just have very different personalities."
In a confessional, Mark said:
"She can't let things go sometimes. She can't bury the hatchet on something that happened. She can't not speak up at times when I feel like she should walk away from things...this isn't what I want in a wife. I can't fall in love with that."
Married At First Sight star Lindsey complained to the producer about the couple not having an intimate physical relationship. The lack of initiative from Mark's end bothered her, and she voiced her disappointment out loud for everyone to hear.
The Married At First Sight preview for episode nine showed the couple taking a fresh start after the argument, with Mark trying to address the issues that the pair are having in their relationship.
Other couples are also trying to navigate their issues and move forward with their marriage on the next episode of Married At First Sight, airing Wednesdays at 8:00 PM ET on Lifetime.