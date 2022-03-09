When will Married at First Sight Season 14 Episode 10 air? Plot, trailer, and more about Lifetime show

Lifetime's Married At First Sight will see couples moving forward and navigating their way into marriage. In the last episode, they had arranged a variety of dates for their spouses, including a gym session and a sushi experiment, among others. Some had difficult conversations and a few relationships saw some light at the end of the tunnel.

In Episode 10 of Married At First Sight, it is time for another expert intervention. While Pastor Cal helped the couples understand each other and communicate better, Dr. Viviana will help them identify their strengths and connect on an intimate level. The official bio of the episode reads:

"The stakes go up for our Boston newlyweds as they seek to strengthen their bonds of trust and intimacy. The couples consult an expert, ask tough questions, and try to improve their emotional and physical closeness."

Release date, trailer, and more about Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Episode 10 will air on Wednesday at 8:00 pm ET on Lifetime. The trailer, which was released today on social media, shows one of the show's experts, Dr. Viviana, visiting the couples and helping them build trust and intimacy in their relationships.

The two couples in focus are: Lindsey and Mark, and Jasmina and Michael. Dr. Viviana schedules her meetings with the couples and visits them to understand their issues and relationship barriers that stop them from putting more effort into their marriages.

Lindsey addressed the couple's issue with an expert on physical intimacy. In a confessional, she said:

"My s*xual needs were being more met when I was single and dating. He needs to step up."

When asked about the "trajectory" of their physical intimacy, Lindsey said:

"It's dead. On our wedding night, he was like 'I'm gonna treat you so well.' It wasn't bad for the first time. It wasn't really satisfying."

On the other hand, it seems like Jasmina and Michael are given the task of journaling their thoughts and emotions. However, Jasmina seems to be more interested in vocalizing her feelings rather than writing them.

Michael felt that the effort was just one-sided when he said:

"Okay but this is our issue. Why does this sound like I'm the one doing the exercise?"

Jasmina replied:

"Why do I need to write in a journal if I'm vocally telling you, 'Hey I'm done you can speak now.'"

Disappointed with Michael, she walked away and in a confessional, said:

"I feel like he's just not hearing me out and it's just his way or no way. This is not how it should be in a marriage."

The turbulence is back for the two couples who, in last week's episode, had taken a step forward to mend their marriage. With every week, the decision day just gets closer, and only time will tell who will remain married and who will be separated by the end of Married At First Sight.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee