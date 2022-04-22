Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story cast list: Monique Coleman, Nathan Witte and others star in Lifetime thriller

Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story is the next Lifetime thriller movie, starring notable actors including Monique Coleman, Nathan Witte and LisaRaye McCoy. Produced by Derrick Williams, T.D. Jakes and Shaun Robinson, the film is all set to make its debut on April 23, 2022, at 8/7c, exclusively on Lifetime.

This Lifetime movie will chronicle the story of Zuri Maxwell, an interior designer played by Monique Coleman, who, despite having a seemingly satisfactory life, will succumb to greed, triggering a string of unfortunate events. Will Zuri's life change forever? Viewers will find out soon.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at the cast members in Lifetime's Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story.

Cast list of Lifetime's Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story

Monique Coleman as Zuri Maxwell

American singer and actress, Monique Coleman, will be seen playing the lead character of Zuri Maxwell in the upcoming thriller. The actress first came under the spotlight for her portrayal of Taylor McKessie in Disney's fan-favorite movie series, High School Musical.

Her other notable films include The Ditchdigger's Daughters, The Reading Room, Promise Rings, Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List, Witness Infection, and Phobias among others.

She has also been a part of several TV series like Boston Public, Gilmore Girls, Veronica Mars, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Dancing with the Stars, Bones, and The Nightmare Tapes.

Nathan Witte as Stephon Gardner

Actor Nathan Witte will be seen playing the lead character of Stephon Gardner, who is an artist in the movie.

Witte started his career in the entertainment business as a young boy. Since then, he has been a part of several praiseworthy movies and TV series over the years. He has acted in Romance to the Rescue, Superman & Lois, Color, Merry Liddle Christmas Baby, The Nine Kittens of Christmas, Sweet Carolina, Batwoman, My Best Friend's Bouquet, and Charmed among several others.

LisaRaye McCoy as Miss Viv

Critically-acclaimed actress, LisaRaye McCoy, will be playing the role of Miss Viv, Godfrey Anderson's wealthy aunt in Lifetime's Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story.

Over the years, the actress has been a part of several well-known movies and TV series including Reasons, The Wood, All About You, Contradictions of the Heart, Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment, and For the Love of Money.

Eric Benét as Godfrey Anderson

The Lifetime thriller features actor Eric Benét as one of the cast members. He will play the significant character of Godfrey Anderson, an entrepreneur looking to build a romantic relationship with Zuri Maxwell.

Don't forget to catch Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story, on Saturday, April 23, at 8/7c, exclusively on Lifetime.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee