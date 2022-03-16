A Gift of Murder cast list: Bailey Bass, Heather McComb and others star in Lifetime thriller

A Gift of Murder is an upcoming Lifetime thriller movie set to make its arrival this March 17 (Thursday), at 9 PM, Eastern, on Lifetime Movie Network. Michael Feifer has served as the director of this upcoming mystery thriller.

The description dropped by the Lifetime Movie Network exclaims:

"When a high school junior is forced to transfer to a new school after her mom is admitted to rehab, she quickly rubs the reigning mean girl the wrong way. The teen’s aunt and uncle offer to throw a sweet sixteen party to help her adjust, but the jealous queen bee will stop at nothing to destroy her plans, including murder. The teen’s mom must redeem herself and help save the party, but more importantly, her relationship with her daughter." (via Lifetime Movie Network)

The movie stars Bailey Bass, Heather McComb, Kate Orsini and Courtney Lauren Cummings.

The cast list of A Gift of Murder

1) Bailey Bass

Promising young actress Bailey Bass, who is in her early 20s, will be seen portraying one of the lead characters in the Lifetime thriller movie, A Gift of Murder.

Bailey Bass has been working with the critically acclaimed Avatar franchise since its Part 2. She will be a part of Avatar 2 (2022) and Avatar 3 (2024). She has also been a significant part of the movie, Interview With The Vampire.

Fans are eager to see what this young actress brings to the table in this upcoming LMS thriller.

2) Heather McComb

American actress Heather McComb will play one of the lead roles in the upcoming thriller mystery movie.

She has also been a part of several movies, including New York Stories, Kickboxer 2: The Road Back, Stay Tuned, God's Lonely Man, No One Would Tell, Freak Talks About Sex, If These Walls Could Talk 2, Anywhere but Here, 2 Little, 2 Late, Nice Guys Finish Last, Day of Reckoning, Sweet Home Carolina, Most Likely to Murder, Seduced by a Killer, Forgotten Abduction, and some others.

She has also been a part of several TV series, including Alien Nation, The Outsiders, Midnight Caller, Who's The Boss, The Wonder Years, Boston Common, The X Files, Strong Medicine, House M.D., Body of Proof, Rizzoli & Isles, Shameless, Station 19, Grey's Anatomy and several others.

3) Kate Orsini

Well-known American actress and writer Kate Orsini will be seen portraying one of the most significant characters in the upcoming LMS movie.

The actress has been a part of several notable movies such as Reality Queen!, Gargoyle, Babysitters Beware, Acts of Revenge, etc. She has also been a part of several TV series, including NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, Bones, and others.

Actress Courtney Lauren Cummings will also play one of the more significant roles in the upcoming LMS thriller movie.

Don't forget to catch A Gift of Murder, making its debut this March 17 (Thursday), 2022, on Lifetime Movie Network.

