Framed By My Sister cast list: Scout Taylor-Compton and others star in Lifetime thriller

The scintillating drama-mystery movie, Framed By My Sister, is all set to premiere on Friday, February 25, 2022 on Lifetime Movie Network. The story of sisters and revenge will definitely keep the audience hooked up till the end.

The official synopsis of Framed By My Sister reads:

“Twins Reina and Alex (Scout Taylor-Compton) find their lives upended by their mysterious triplet Trinity (Scout Taylor-Compton), who was separated from them at birth and who has devised a plan to frame one for murder and assume the identity of the other.”

Cast List of Framed By My Sister

Written by Stephen Romano, Framed By My Sister is about the triplet sisters’, revenge, deceit, and their quest to find the truth. It has an incredible cast ensemble.

1) Scout Taylor-Compton

Born on February 21, 1989, Long Beach, California, Scout Taylor-Compton started her acting career in 1998 in the film A.W.O.L. and in the short film Thursday Afternoon. She is best known for her acting in 7 songs, Afterschool Delight, The Runaways, Halloween, 13 Going on 30, Sleepover, The First Time, and Wicked Little Things among many others. The 33-years-old actor also did voice-overs for I Am Sam, and The Core and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, Sky High. She has even appeared in music videos of Adele and Will Smith among others. The singer released her debut rock/pop album in 2007. For her additional vocal training, she attended the Hollywood Pop Academy.

2) Tracy Nelson

The daughter of musician Ricky Nelson and actress and painter Kristin Nelson, Tracy Nelson was born on October 25, 1963, in Santa Monica, California. Nelson’s first role was as herself at the age of three months on a television show. In 1968, at four years old, she starred in Yours, Mine and Ours. The professional dancer has studied ballet for 17 years. She has given impeccable performances in many TV shows and movies like Square Pegs, The Father Dowling Mysteries, A League of Their Own, The Nanny, Will and Grace, The Rival, and The Fight for Jesse, among many others. The 58-year-old mom-of-two is a cancer survivor. She survived three types of cancer - stage 2 Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 1987, thyroid cancer in 2005 and breast cancer in 2010. She received the “Lifesaver Award” from The Lymphoma Research Foundation of America and the “Jill Ireland Award” from the Amie Karen Cancer Fund for Children.

Other cast members in the movie are:

T K Richardson

Angie Teodora Dick

Gary Hudson

The 1 hour 30 minutes movie Framed By My Sister is directed by Anthony C. Ferrante and will debut on Lifetime Move Network.

Edited by Titlee Sen