Ongoing K-drama Through the Darkness rakes up netizens' attention

With an exciting list of k-dramas dropping through the first half of 2022, the latest show that has people hooked is Through The Darkness. The new SBS 12-part drama has drama-viewing audiences gripping the edge of their seats. Through the Darkness began airing on January 14, 2022 and has been scheduled to fill the slot for drama Now We Are Breaking Up.

Viu PINOY @ViuPinoy



Watch the Korean crime drama series Through the Darkness. Streaming now on Viu.

🏻 ow.ly/h5QN50DFQny



#ViuPinoy #KDrama #ThroughTheDarkness #KimNamGil Are you ready to play mind games?Watch the Korean crime drama series Through the Darkness. Streaming now on Viu. Are you ready to play mind games?Watch the Korean crime drama series Through the Darkness. Streaming now on Viu.👉🏻 ow.ly/h5QN50DFQny#ViuPinoy #KDrama #ThroughTheDarkness #KimNamGil https://t.co/XojLkaBI5n

The drama uncovers the narrative of a criminal profiler, Song Ha-young, played by actor Kim Nam-gil. Known to be charismatic and calm, criminal profiler Song Ha-young investigates cases to understand the way the human mind works. Keeping his traumatic past in mind, he uses unconventional methods to investigate and get to the bottom of every mystery. The plot of this captivating k-drama is what has earned it the title of the South Korean equivalent to the popular American TV series, Mindhunter.

Viu Desi @ViuDesi



Catch the Korean crime drama series Through the Darkness starting January 15 on Viu.

🏻 ow.ly/rUUK50DNQgN



#ViuDesi #KDrama #ThroughTheDarkness #KimNamGil What’s the role of a criminal profiler in solving a crime?Catch the Korean crime drama series Through the Darkness starting January 15 on Viu. What’s the role of a criminal profiler in solving a crime?Catch the Korean crime drama series Through the Darkness starting January 15 on Viu.👉🏻 ow.ly/rUUK50DNQgN#ViuDesi #KDrama #ThroughTheDarkness #KimNamGil https://t.co/BW1f3gLSdd

Viewers and fans shared photo stills and words to convey their excitement for the show.

Netizens create the buzz surrounding ongoing drama Through the Darkness

The latest SBS show, Through the Darkness, has viewers enthralled in suspense. While the show is all about mind games, it also seems to be playing on the minds of its viewers. Many viewers expressed their excitement over the show being part of their latest binge.

Jeremiah 刘睫 @Lucasjay_ Okay my current kdrama is through the darkness Okay my current kdrama is through the darkness 😍❤️

only5HINee @fatihah_onew I'm into kdrama through the darkness. Remind me of jdrama hero. Both plot are superb. I'm into kdrama through the darkness. Remind me of jdrama hero. Both plot are superb.

One netizen lists out the various upcoming and ongoing dramas they are excited about.

One netizen is excited to see her favorite actor, Kim Nam-gil, back on screen, playing the role of an empathetic criminal profiler and investigator.

zhen @namzhenn kim nam gil as song ha young in through the darkness (2022) kim nam gil as song ha young in through the darkness (2022) https://t.co/yvqjGzNkn0

Another netizen recommends this show for all those who can't get enough of the psychological thriller, Mindhunter, even providing their opinion about the first few episodes of the k-drama series.

Ra @prettybluewinds If you like crime-thriller series especially like Mindhunter or about profiling, go try to watch Through the Darkness!

The detailed investigation and intense situation so far during these 2 episodes have been built well! If you like crime-thriller series especially like Mindhunter or about profiling, go try to watch Through the Darkness! The detailed investigation and intense situation so far during these 2 episodes have been built well! https://t.co/CBIcvhsPIj

Actor Kim Nam-gil before Through the Darkness

With the rising popularity of the show, Kim Nam-gil is certainly receiving a lot of attention. Many viewers recognized him as the star of the hit show The Fiery Priest.

A few of his other popular movies and dramas include One the Woman (2021), Emergency Declaration (2020), Memoir of a Murderer (2017), Live Up To Your Name (2017), and more. Nam-gil made his debut through a minor role in KBS drama School 1 (1998).

Also Read Article Continues below

But now, netizens simply can't get enough of him, especially in his current avatar.

Edited by Atul S