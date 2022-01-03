Now, We Are Breaking Up Episode 14: Will Young Eun accept offer from Paris?

At the end of Now, We Are Breaking Up Episode 14, it is clear that Ha Young Eun (Song Hye Kyo) has clarity regarding her passion and her career. The show is about a couple's decision to break up on good terms, and Young Eun believes that it would be better for herself and Jae Kook (Jang Ki Yong) to bid goodbye to their relationship amicably.

She also hears about a great opportunity that awaits Jae Kook back in Paris. His next assignment will lead to an exhibition, which is something that all photographers dream about. Young Eun doesn't have it in her to stop him from leaving. Instead, she and Jae Kook come to the same conclusion. They both believe that it is better to let things fizzle out naturally.

What Jae Kook did not expect was to learn of Young Eun receiving an offer from a celebrated fashion brand in Paris. He doesn't hear about this from Young Eun herself in Now, We Are Breaking Up. It is something he hears from his friend, Do Hoon, who is the CEO of Vision PR and the one responsible for pitching the fashion brand's job proposition to Young Eun.

Jae Kook asks Young Eun to go to Paris with him in Now, We Are Breaking Up

Young Eun doesn't reveal the truth to anyone in Now, We Are Breaking Up. She gets a week's time to respond to the offer from Paris. She is also certain that the one year contract in Paris will only lead to sophomore style work, where she would be busy proving her skill every day.

She would definitely struggle, and it is also common knowledge that foreign brands use talent like Young Eun's to their advantage before they let them go. Jae Kook realizes the struggles that Young Eun would face if she were to accept the offer and so he is unable to even request her to consider it. Instead, he learns from her in Now, We Are Breaking Up that she would like to stay behind in Seoul and continue to work at Sono.

Her dedication and perseverance moves her friend Chi Sook's father, the founder and chairman of The One to make an impressive offer. He tells Young Eun that Sono will become a brand of its own, one that will be run by her. He gives her a free creative hand and offers a 50 percent share of the profits This is an offer that Young Eun finds hard to turn down in the K-Drama.

However, she is not ready to commit to this plan yet and asks for some time to think it over. Jae Kook understands her reasoning very well in Now, We Are Breaking Up. Yet, he wants her to be honest for once. He tells her to keep all the obstacles in their life aside and consider just her love for him. He asks her if she would come to Paris with him if the other problems in their life did not exist. Young Eun's response will be revealed in the next episode of Now, We Are Breaking Up.

Edited by Siddharth Satish