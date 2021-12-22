Now, We Are Breaking Up episode 11: Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong’s on-screen romance continues to go downhill

Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ji Young's on-screen relationship as Ha Young Eun and Yoon Jae Kook in Now, We Are Breaking Up continues to face obstacles in their path. While they were very happy together, their families did not support their relationship. Young Eun’s mother did not want her daughter to be involved with anyone related to Soo Wan.

On the flipside, Jae Kook’s mother did not want Young Eun anywhere near him as she believed that Eun was not the right choice for him. She continually pointed out to Young Eun that she would never be able to gloss over the past and that Soo Wan would always remain a thorn in her relationship with Jae Kook.

Jae Kook is not ready to let go of Young Eun in Now, We Are Breaking Up

Despite such strong opposition from both families, Jae Kook was not ready to let go of Young Eun in Now, We Are Breaking Up. Whenever she brought up the topic of breaking up after they did everything possible together, he was flustered and offended in Now, We Are Breaking Up. He even told her that he wanted her to give their relationship a chance before she wrote it off, promising her that he would not give up on their relationship.

However, he was not aware of the things that his stepmother had told Young Eun. She had blackmailed Young Eun by telling her that she would end her own life if they continued their relationship.

Paralyzed by blackmail, Young Eun did not want Jae Kook to lose his mother and decided to distance herself. While she tried her best to convince him to let her go in Now, We Are Breaking Up, Jae Kook did his best to help her trust him.

Young Eun also faced a conundrum at work as she was left to fend for herself and her team with their upcoming project. What was expected to be a project that allowed her to travel to Paris with Jae Kook began to grow troublesome.

The question the episode poses viewers is whether she can really keep things together before she breaks down. Since the beginning of Now, We Are Breaking Up, Young Eun has maintained her composure. The only time she really broke down was when she heard of Soo Wan’s death.

The question now is if Young Eun and Jae Kook can really let go of their family for each other, or does a tragedy await their relationship?

