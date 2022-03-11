Sinister Stepsister cast list: Annika Foster, Tu Morrow and others star in Lifetime thriller

Sinister Stepsister is a highly anticipated thriller movie, all set to make its debut March 11, 2022, exclusively at 8/7c on Lifetime Movie Network.

The upcoming movie revolves around Jeff Mitchell, whose pretty normal life changes forever when his secret daughter Carlee arrives after her mother's demise to unveil the truth. The movie stars Annika Foster, Tu Morrow and Matthew Pohlkamp.

The description, given by the Lifetime Movie Network regarding this upcoming thriller movie, exclaims that:

"Jeff Mitchell seems to have it all: an interesting and lucrative job, a loving wife, and two amazing kids. Life is good. And then, one bright day, a cosmic sucker punch comes from out of the blue. When Jeff was in high school, unbeknownst to him, he got his girlfriend pregnant. The girl moved away, had the baby, and raised her as a single mother, never telling her daughter, Carlee, who her real father was. However, Carlee’s mother recently died in a tragic accident, prompting Carlee to try and uncover the truth. Annika Foster, Tu Morrow, Matthew Pohlkamp star. (2022)" (Via Lifetime Movie Network)

The cast list of Sinister Stepsister

Annika Foster

Annika Foster is an up-and-coming actress with promising acting skills. She will be seen playing one of the lead characters on the Lifetime Movie Network production, Sinister Stepsister.

The 32 year old American actress is best known for playing significant characters in popular projects such as Modern Family, where she played Jet ski Kid and The Twisted Nanny. She has also been a part of several movies such as Northwood Pie (2019), Burning Little Lies (2021) and Four for Fun (2022).

Viewers are eager to see what the promising actress brings to the table for this upcoming thriller movie.

Tu Morrow

Tu Morrow is a well-known American celebrity kid and actress. Her celebrity parents include Debbon Ayer (actress) and Rob Morrow. She will be seen portraying one of the lead characters in this soon-to-be premiered Lifetime Movie Network thriller movie.

She has also been a part of several movies such as Blush (2019,) where she portrayed the character Emma, Deadly Daughter Switch (2020), where she played the role of Hailey, Like.Share.Follow (2017), where she played a fangirl and Fosters (2016).

Viewers will witness an intense side of the actress in this upcoming thriller movie, Sinister Stepsister.

Matthew Pohlkamp

Matthew Pohlkamp is an American actor who will be seen playing one of the lead characters in this upcoming Lifetime Movie Network thriller movie.

Apart from movies, the 44 year old actor has been a part of many print advertisements and TV commercials. He has also been a part of several movies, including Here and Now (2018), where he played the character of Phil, Evil Nanny (2016), where he portrayed the character of Tim, You Can't Have It (2017), where he played Bill Sullivan and several others.

Don't forget to catch Sinister Stepsister arriving on the Lifetime Movie Network on Friday, March 11, 2022.

