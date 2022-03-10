Cheating for Your Life cast list: Heather McComb, Francesca Xuereb, and others star in Lifetime thriller

Cheating for Your Life, Lifetime's upcoming thriller, is all set for release on March 13, 2022 on the Lifetime Channel itself. The plot of Cheating for Your Life follows Kaley, a bright all-rounder who has always worked hard to stay ahead of everyone in school. Her perseverance and hard work paid off in her SAT scores.

However, things start going wrong when Kaley discovers that a number of underachievers and academic slackers too have managed to get high SAT scores. Unable to accept this, she is determined to launch an investigation to find the truth about the ring of cheaters and how they managed their high SAT scores. Little does Kaley know of the danger she is walking into with her snooping around, which now threatens her life.

Cast members of Cheating For Your Life

Directed by Brittany Underwood from a story by Brooke Purdy, the thriller stars Francesca Xuereb, Boti Bliss, Shawn Christian, and Heather McComb, among many others. Here is a more detailed look into the cast.

1) Francesca Xuereb as Kaley

Francesca Xuereb is an American actress and model best known for her roles in Room 203, Pam & Tommy, and Murmur. The actress only recently started her acting career. Before this, she was working in the field of modeling.

Xuereb recently appeared on the Hulu series, Pam & Tommy as Brigitte, which was released on February 2, 2022. She is confirmed to appear in three films in a row this year, Room 203, a horror feature where she will play Kim White, Roxy in the movie Murmur, and Kaley in Cheating for Your Life.

2) Heather McComb as Fiona

Heather McComb is an American actress and producer, known for starring in films like Ray Donovan, All the Real Girls, and The Event. McComb made her acting debut at the age of two in a commercial for Publisher's Clearing House.

Then in 1989, she played the title character in Francis Ford Coppola's Life Without Zoë and in 1990, played the part of a Scout in the television program The Outsiders. McComb also became the first actress to portray the X-Men character Jubilee on screen in Generation X.

3) Shawn Christian as Steve

Shawn Patrick Christian is an American television and film actor who made his TV debut with the role of Mike Kasnoff in 1994 on As the World Turns. In 1999, he landed a recurring role in The WB television series Charmed as Josh, the love interest of Piper Halliwell, and the role of Johnny Durant on the WB series Summerland.

Christian was also cast as a potential cowboy boyfriend of Jack in the finale season of Will & Grace. However, his most notable television role remains as doctor Daniel Jonas on Days of Our Lives. Christian was also nominated for Hottest Male Star by Soap Opera Digest magazine in 1995.

Not much is known about the characters the actors will be playing as of now. Tune in to Lifetime to watch Cheating For Your Life on March 13, 2022.

