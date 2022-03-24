The Lost Girls cast list: Jane Widdop, Olivia d’Abo, and others star in Lifetime thriller

The Lost Girls is a thriller movie all set to make its debut on Lifetime on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET/PT. Julia Verdin has served as the director of the Lifetime movie. It was previously released in 2020 with a different title.

"After escaping from a s*x trafficking ring, one teenage girl struggles to reconnect with herself and her family. To rescue her helpless friends, she must confront her own fears and help lead the police to her traffickers–at all costs."

The promising cast list of the soon-to-be-released thriller, The Lost Girls, includes Jane Widdop, Randall Batinkoff, Olivia d’Abo, Juliette Hanover, and Dylan Sprayberry star.

Olivia D’Abo

British singer and actress Olivia D’Abo will be seen portraying one of the most significant characters in this upcoming Lifetime thriller.

The actress has been a part of several well-known movies, including Conan the Destroyer, Flying, Mission Kill, Into the Fire, Beyond the Stars, The Spirit of '76, Point of No Return, The Last Good Time, and Clean Slate.

She has also played several significant roles in movies such as Kicking and Screaming, A Texas Funeral, It Had to Be You, A Poor Kid's Guide to Success, The Devil's Violinist, Stolen from the Suburbs, A Christmas Eve Miracle, and several others.

She has also been a part of several notable TV series, entailing Not My Kid, Growing Pains, The Wonder Years, The Legend of Prince Valiant, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Fantasy Island, The Legend of Tarzan, The Twilight Zone, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Jane the Virgin, and some others.

Jane Widdop

Promising actress Jane Widdop will be seen playing the lead character in the upcoming Lifetime movie. Viewers are quite excited to see what the young actress brings to the table in this brand new thriller.

The actress has been a part of several noteworthy TV series which includes Murder in the First (2015), Making Moves (2016), The Kicks (2016), Speechless (2017), Fresh Off the Boat (2018), and Yellowjackets (2021-2022).

She has also been a part of several movies such as Bloodline (2013), Jessica Darling's It List as Hope (2016), Deadly Daughter Switch as Breanne (2020), and others.

Randall Batinkoff

American actor Randall Batinkoff will be seen portraying one of the most significant characters in the upcoming Lifetime thriller, The Lost Girls.

The well-regarded actor has been a part of several notable movies, entailing Streetwalkin', Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Higher Learning, Walking and Talking, The Peacemaker, As Good as It Gets, Dead Man's Curve, Let the Devil Wear Black, and some more.

He was also seen playing notable roles in movies such as The Last Marshal, Just Sue Me, The Month of August, I Love Your Work, Walking on the Sky, X-Men: First Class, Who Gets the Dog?, The Last Champion, and several others.

He has been a part of several TV series as well, including Better Days, Christy, Relativity, Son of the Beach, CSI: Miami, Mind Games, Legends of Tomorrow, Allegiance, and a few others.

Other actors on the cast list for The Lost Girls include Juliette Hanover and Dylan Sprayberry.

Watch The Lost Girls this Saturday, March 26, 2022, on Lifetime.

