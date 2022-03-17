Drowning in Secrets cast list: Christina DeRosa, Alec Nevin and others star in Lifetime thriller

Lifetime is back with yet another thriller movie, Drowning in Secrets, with a remarkable star cast. The movie will premiere on Friday, March 18, at 8/7c on LMN (Lifetime Movie Network).

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

"What begins as a fun day out on the water takes an unsettling turn as a young woman goes missing under mysterious circumstances. Determined to find her, the woman’s sister returns home in a desperate search for clues that could lead to the truth of her sister’s disappearance."

Cast List of Drowning in Secrets on Lifetime

Directed by Jacob Cooney and screenplay written by Jason White, Drowning in Secrets promises to keep viewers hooked up till the end of the movie.

Christina DeRosa

Born December 17, 1984, actress Christina DeRosa is best known for her acting skills in television shows and films such as Worst Week, Hollywood Heights, Everybody Hates Chris, Reno 911!, Mood Swings, Gravesend, Black-ish, Inheritance, Bad Moms, Evil Bong: The Wrath of Bong, Junk, The Grind, Thanks for Dying and many more.

The professional singer loves boxing, kick boxing, weight lifting, and yoga along with many other activities to keep herself fit and healthy. She is also the chairwoman of the non-profit Face Forward International.

Alec Nevin

The Rochester, New York, native has been passionate about acting since his early days. As a child, he loved watching movies and participating in theater. To polish his acting skills, Nevin joined Ithaca College and studied theater and marketing there.

The singer is also a karate expert and loves weightlifting and wrestling. Some of his most well-known movies and television series include Everything In Blue, Voltage Blackout, Secrets by the Shore, Voltage, and Damon's Revenge among others.

Other cast members of the movie include:

D.C. Douglas

Laura Poe

Chelsea Vale

David Chokachi

Hannah Dannelly

Alessandria Greene

Jason London

Forest Quaglia

Filmed in Connecticut, specifically in Middletown, Hartford, Cromwell and Old Saybrook, the thriller movie Drowning in Secrets has been produced by Shadow Vale Productions, Snakebyte Productions and Entertainment Group.

Edited by Gunjan