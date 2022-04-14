Who is Kim Myles? Meet 'High Design' host ahead of the Discovery+ show’s premiere

Discovery+ is back with a new home-renovation show called High Design. Moreover, the show is set to introduce cannabis queen Kim Myles as the host.. The series is set to premiere on April 13, 2022.

With a deep knowledge of marijuana and also her expertise in home-renovation, Kim Myles will be taking charge of cannabis trouble in the houses featured on the show. Moreover, Myles is an Emmy-winning designer, host, hairstylist, and speaker.

Unlike other such shows, High Design is different because it involves clients that have ownership of a cannabis shop. Home-renovation expert Myles will help rescuing these clients who are finding it tough to adjust cannabis to their homes. With two years of cannabis knowledge, Myles will help redesign marijuana dispensaries in California and Maine along with exploring the cannabis world.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Famed interior designer and cannabis connoisseur Kim Myles helps small-business owners across the country transform their struggling and uninviting cannabis dispensaries into stunning, profitable retail spaces."

Kim Myles had her own show on HGTV in 2008 titled Myles Of Style

Kim Myles, 33-year-old, was born in 1974 in the suburban area of Bakersfield, California, and has had a knack for arranging things at home from the beginning. Initially, she wanted to create build up a career for stage. So, after she achieved a graduation degree at West High School, she went to the Pacific Conservatory of Performing Arts. There, she earned her Associate of Arts' degree.

Following this, she went to New York City in 1990, to start her career in acting. However, soshe soonealized that it would not earn her a living easily. Hence, she applied to cosmetology school and worked in stage makeup and hair for performers.

In 2007, Myles, who was then a stylist at Insitu, a salon in Manhattan’s Gramercy Park neighborhood, participated in HGTV’s Design Star, as she always loved renovating homes on a budget. As a winning prize, she got the chance to have her own show on the channel. That’s how, in 2008, Kim Myles launched Myles of Style, which had 12 episodes in total.

Also, her hairdresser and graphic designer husband, Scott Myles, also owned an ice cream brand that was named '5 Boroughs Ice Cream' in 2003. The idea of creating a brand out of ice cream came to the couple when they received an ice cream maker as a wedding gift.

The flavors invented by her husband were loved by their friends, so they applied to set up an ice cream manufacturer and an ice cream parlor together in Fort Greene, Brooklyn.

Ahead of her show’s release, Kim took to her Instagram to share the news with her fans:

"It's my new show, 'High Design' on @discoveryplus ... It's gonna drop on April 13th, and here's the story ... If you do not already have your Discovery Plus subscription, you better get up on it."

Viewers can watch High Design on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, on Discovery+.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan