4 HGTV shows slated for April 2022 release

Viewers pining for fresh home decor content will finally have their wishes fulfilled, as four new shows are slated to be released in April 2022 on HGTV: Building Roots, Unsellable Houses (Season 3), Celebrity IOU (Season 2), and Home Town Kickstart.

While the channel is known to have a knack for home-renovation-based shows, the four upcoming series will explore new boundaries.

Besides being scheduled for release in April 2022, these shows will be hosted by couples and siblings who are set to redecorate other people’s homes.

Four new shows releasing in April 2022 on HGTV

1) Building Roots

Hosted by husband-and-wife duo Ben and Cristi Dozier, Building Roots is set to premiere on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 9:00 pm ET/PT. The Colorado-based couple are passionate builders who believe in going the extra mile to give their clients the best home-renovation experience. In 2004, they started Root Design Company as a landscape company when they had a nine-month old baby.

Regarding the company name, Cristi told HGTV:

"We had the name before we started the business. And we loved the word 'root' because it meant the source from which things grow. Yes, it started as a landscape company, but we felt like it lent itself to be whatever we wanted it to grow into."

2) Unsellable Houses

After a successful first season, real estate consultants and twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb are returning with Unsellable Houses Season 2. Leslie is an expert in budgeting and negotiations while Lyndsay specializes in remodeling and designing houses.

Usually, the sisters help desperate clients replace lifeless properties in their house with interesting elements. But in the upcoming season, they will invest their own money to aid homeowners seeking to sell their languishing houses.

The new season will be released on Tuesday, March 30, 2022 at 9:00 pm ET/PT on HGTV.

3) Celebrity IOU

Beginning on Monday, April 13, 2022 at 9:00 pm PT, the highly anticipated star-studded show Celebrity IOU will feature celebrities expressing gratitude to valuable people in their lives by surprising them with grand home renovations. With the help of twin brothers and passionate builders Drew and Jonathan Scott, the celebrities will aim to make their special people all teary-eyed.

4) Home Town Kickstart

Home Town Kickstart is a spinoff of Ben and Erin Napier's original show, Home Town. This time, the couple is stepping out from renovating their hometown of Laurel and will serve small towns nationwide. Together, they will help six communities, including Buffalo, Wyoming; Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; Thomaston, Georgia; and Minden, Louisiana.

Incorporating new changes while preserving the historic essence of the town, the couple will arrive on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 8:00 pm.

