What's combined net worth of Ben and Erin Napier? Fortune explored ahead of 'Home Town Takeover: Where Are They Now?' premiere

Home Town Takeover stars Ben and Erin Napier found instant fame when they starred in the first ever episode of the Home Town series on 24 January 2016, on HGTV.

The reality television show features incredible home transformations orchestrated by the talented couple, showcasing how woodworker and furniture-maker Ben and interior designer Erin convert old properties into ravishing homes.

Premiereing November 27, Home Town Takeover: Where Are They Now?, will have the couple revisiting Wetumpka's residents.

Since the show's success, the multi-talented duo have been busy with several upcoming projects. Read on to find out more about their combined wealth.

All about Ben and Erin Napier's wealth

Ben and Erin Napier have amassed an estimated net worth of around $5 million. The Home Town stars have featured in six seasons of the series.

The dynamic duo run Scotsman General Store & Woodshop, a store selling workwear with a range of sodas, snacks, unique gifts and other items.

The Woodshop is where Ben builds all his furniture, some of which have been in showcased on Home Town.

Erin began her career as a graphic designer and posted her content on a blog, Lucky Luxe. The blog achieved overnight success after it caught notice of a celebrated New York-based photographer.

Along with their work on television as hosts and media personalities, the duo also take on other miscellaneous jobs. The couple have designed a furniture line for Vaughan-Bassett.

The Napier's have co-written the book Make Something Good Today: A Memoir, which was published in 2018.

Ben also runs online classes on woodworking in partnership with Varsity Tours.

About Home Town's upcoming one-hour special

Home Town Takeover: Where Are They Now? will document Ben and Erin Napier's journey as they revisit the small town of Wetumpka, on Small Business Saturday, November 27.

HGTV announced the one-hour special after putting out a broadcast call, looking for community leaders that were motivated by the duo's work to revitalize the rural town.

The spin-off will reveal the couple's findings in Wetumpka after meeting with local residents and surrounding communities.

Home Town Takeover: Where Are They Now? premieres Saturday, November 27, at 8:00 pm ET/PT on HGTV and will also be available to stream on Discovery+.

Edited by Siddharth Satish