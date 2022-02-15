'Rock the Block' Season 3 contestants: 'Unsellable Houses' sisters Leslie and Lindsay and others to participate in HGTV series

Home and interior decorating channel, HGTV is renewing one of its hit home renovation reality shows, Rock The Block. The home renovating duos for this season are made up of either siblings, domestic partners, or spouses which is a new addition to the show's format.

Rock The Block Season 3, will feature four teams of two competing to renovate identical homes in the Charleston area of South Carolina. With an aim to achieve bragging rights and a street named in their honor, these HGTV experts are set to begin their journey from Tuesday, March 28, 2022 at 9.00 pm EST.

Meet the contestants of Rock The Block Season 3

Rock The Block Season 3 duo's will feature twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb (Unsellable Houses), Arkansas home renovation experts Dave and Jenny Marrs (Fixer to Fabulous), Detroit-based flippers Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (Bargain Block), and veteran real estate broker Egypt Sherrod joined by her builder husband Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate).

The show's host, TY Pennington, believes that Season 3 will be highly diverse as the contestants are from all corners of the country - Seattle, Detroit, Bentonville, Arkansas, and Atlanta.

Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb (Unsellable Houses)

Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb are the twin sisters behind HGTV's Unsellable Homes. On their home decor webiste, Lamb & Co, they described their relationship stating:

"As sisters, we naturally have a strong connection, but as twins it is crazy in a good way. We didn’t always have the same taste in music, food, or even in boys growing up, but we have always had each other’s back."

Through their show, they have gained massive popularity for their work-partnership and their ability to breathe life into any home.

Dave and Jenny Marrs (Fixer to Fabulous)

Rock The Block Season 3 will also feature miraculous home renovators Dave and Jenny Marrs from Fixer to Fabulous. Their popularity lies in their effortless technique of turning old houses into modern ones. They have a wonderful combination of design skills and craftsmanship and have restored 300 homes in Arkansas.

Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (Bargain Block)

Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas from Bargain Block, are experts in buying cheap-priced homes in Detroit and transforming them into furnished ones. The couple's incredibly innovative style of home-building has always startled people as they sell them at very reasonable prices.

Egypt Sherrod joined by her builder husband Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate)

Couple renovators Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson from Married to Real Estate, are known for their deep understanding of home renovation and strategic brokership. The couple married in 2010 and are a family of three with a baby girl.

Also Read Article Continues below

Homes that will be spotted in Rock The Block Season 3, are built by Hunter Quinn Homes in Nexton, a Charleston metro community based in Berkeley County, South Carolina.

Edited by Siddharth Satish