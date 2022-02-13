Jennifer Lopez's wedding dress in Marry Me: 5 things to know

Jennifer Lopez wore a beautiful wedding dress for a stage scene for her latest rom-com movie Marry Me. The movie released on February 11, 2022.

The singer stunned all her fans by wearing an exquisite and classic wedding dress. The breathtaking outfit was designed by Caroline Duncan, who worked as the costume designer for Marry Me.

Jennifer Lopez will be seen alongside Columbian singer Maluma and American actor Owen Wilson in the movie. The songstress plays the role of Kat Valdez, who is a lot like her. Kat is a world famous popstar, while Maluma is playing the role of her fellow popstar, Bastian, and the two fall in love. The movie takes a turn when Kat finds Bastian cheating on her, and decides to marry a stranger, Charlie, whose role is being played by Owen Wilson. The upside down turn makes the movie interesting after the popstar marries a divorced school teacher.

5 things to know about Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress

1) Caroline has worked with many big names

The costume designer, Caroline Duncan, has worked on productions helmed by Ava DuVernay, M. Night Shyamalan, and Steven Spielberg. She is well-known for her outstanding costumes in movies like The Affair, which was released in 2014, followed by When They See Us and Servant, both of which released in 2019.

2) JLo's garb was heavy duty

The most interesting fact about JLo’s regal garb was its weight. Delicately embellished with the combination of sparkling crystals, silver, ruffles, and lace and embroidery, it made the entire dress extremely heavy, which weighed 95 pounds.

3) The wedding dress was multilayered

Not everyone might know that the wedding dress required five people for its transportation and a bunch of minions to get the actress in and out of the rose-gold metallic gown. The bulky outfit consisted of nine layers made from silk taffeta, horsehair, and tulle.

4) Zuhair Murad is the brains behind the outfit

The wedding dress is the centerpiece of the story and was picked from the runway of Zuhair Murad’s bridal collection. The strapless Cinderella-like gown featured a full skirt and train, which was covered in intricate pink and gold beading. JLo’s look was finished with a matching embellished veil and diamond flower necklace.

5) Jennifer is long-time fan of Murad's designs

Those who religiously follow Jennifer Lopez might very well know that the singer is a long-time fan of the Beirut-born atelier. Lopez has sported Zuhair Murad’s creations many times in the past on various occasions, including the Golden Globes Awards, the Grammys, and also the Met Gala.

