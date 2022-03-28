When will 'Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?' air on HGTV? Release date, plot, and more 

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? is HGTV's new home-renovation series. Featuring Survivor 42 (2012) winner Kim Wolfe and her husband Brian Wolfe as hosts, the home-renovation series is set to premiere on March 30. The show will be based on renovating houses that are being second-guessed by people in San Antonio, Texas. They will receive a complete makeover from the show's new home-renovation experts.

The upcoming show will be a seven-episode series featuring outdated homes that will be reconstructed according to the owner's wishes.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Designer and renovator Kim Wolfe come to the rescue of homeowners feeling major buyer's remorse. This former Survivor winner and mom of three uses her expert skills to reinvent lifeless spaces and make homeowners finally fall in love with their homes."

What is the premise of Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?

Season 1 of Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? will feature Kim redesigning outdated homes with her years of experience. Based out of her hometown of San Antonio, Texas, the 39-year-old will be renovating homes along with her husband.

The winner of the adventurous show discovered her passion for home design when the couple bought their first home. Kim decided to give a makeover to her 1940s building, and fell in love with home design in the process.

HGTV describes home designer Kim Wolfe’s role in the show:

"Kim will go all in pouring concrete foundations, nailing roof beams, installing framing and hanging drywall to bring her design vision to life - and will make these families finally fall in love with their reinvented dream home."

A mother-of-three, Kim also owns a bridal dress shop. In one of her interviews with the channel, she said that she is looking forward to using her rough experiences with nature on Survivor to design homes.

In the premiere episode of Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, Kim will meet a couple who bought a house for their large backyard and its lush fruit trees, but its odd layout and wasted space have left the couple unsatisfied.

Kim will aim to complete the transformation of the house. The makeover will include an expanded kitchen and living area with a direct view of the property's beautiful outdoor space and a spa-like main suite.

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? is produced by High Noon Entertainment.

Edited by Siddharth Satish